FPA, AFA merger talks continue

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 DEC 2022   12:13PM

The proposed merger between the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has entered into the second round of member consultation.

Recently, members have been invited to complete a survey to help guide the development of a new name for the proposed merged association.

The associations said the next step will be separate AFA and FPA consultative member webinars, which will be held in late January.

Members can then provide any final feedback before voting formally opens in early February 2023.

AFA national president Sam Perera said the boards of each organisation are gathering valuable insights from members through the consultation process.

"All members have now received personal emails surveying their views on a new name for the proposed merged association and we have appointed a branding agency to review responses and develop a proposal for a new name and brand," he said.

"It is important that the name of the proposed merged association reflects member views."

Perera added that members now have an opportunity to review a summary of the merger proposal and the draft constitution, and provide feedback on these documents over the course of the next couple of weeks.

FPA chair David Sharpe explained this is an important step in the member consultation process.

"The second phase of consultation allows members to review more detail on how a merged association would operate, and what it means for them as members of the FPA and AFA. Their feedback is very important to us and will help guide the next stage of the process," he said.

"In my discussions with members over the past few months, it is clear that effective advocacy is the number one priority for them."

Sharpe said the associations believe the merger will result in more effective advocacy and create a unified voice that would speak for all members, as well as the wider profession.

"A merged association will also allow more and better resourcing for members, including events, community and professional standards," he said.

"The boards of both associations strongly believe that a merger is in the best interests of all members, and the financial planning profession, and it will be the FPA and AFA members themselves who make the final decision on whether to merge."

Voting will close at the FPA and AFA's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 28 February. The results will be announced shortly thereafter.

Aviva appoints head of real assets

ELIZABETH FRY
Aviva Investors hires a head of real assets research which the firms local head says will benefit Australians looking to invest in Europe.

Apollo increases Challenger stake

ANDREW MCKEAN
Apollo Global Management has taken a further stake in Challenger, it now has 19.1% voting power in the ASX-listed investment manager.

Global X launches global carbon ETF

CHLOE WALKER
The Global X global carbon ETF (GCO2) tracks the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index to provide access to the world's largest carbon markets.

