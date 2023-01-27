Newspaper icon
FPA, AFA merger consultation to close

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023   12:31PM

The member consultation period on a proposed merger between the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) is due to close on January 31, with members encouraged to provide their feedback before then.

Members of both associations have been asked for their views on two key documents - a merger summary which includes draft resolutions, and a draft constitution that would form the new constitution of the merged entity.

According to FPA chair David Sharpe, the next stage will be to incorporate member feedback and finalise the draft documents.

"Member feedback is essential to the proposed merger," he said.

"We want to ensure the voices of as many members as possible are heard during this process."

Sharpe added so far, the FPA has had some very valuable conversations with members.

"We hope that everyone who has a view on the merger has taken the opportunity to provide it."

Meanwhile, AFA president Sam Perera said there have been a couple of key areas of focus during the consultation period, including culture and a new name.

"Community and culture are critical issues for the members of both the AFA and FPA," he said.

"We have already established a committee to make recommendations on how to retain the best of both associations.

Perera added  that members are also very interested in the selection of a new name.

"We have received lots of feedback that we need a name that is practical, forward-looking, descriptive and professional."

Following the end of the member consultation period, the final merger summary document, and the new constitution, as well as the proposed new name of a merged association, will be sent to members of both associations on February 6.

The votes for both associations will be held on February 28 at separate Extraordinary General Meetings but at the same Sydney location.

Members will be able to attend and vote in-person or digitally. They can also vote early by giving their proxy.

If the vote is in favour of the merger, then the new association is expected to legally commence in early April, a new name and new constitution will be finalised, and the transitional board will start.

Read more: FPAAFAAssociation of Financial AdvisersDavid SharpeSam Perera
