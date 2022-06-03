Four join Payton Capital team

Payton Capital has announced the appointments of two investment directors and two non-executive directors.

Joining the Payton Capital team is Jake Ireland, Daphne Chang, Meredith Scott and Claire Rogers.

​Ireland has been appointed investment director, responsible for building strong relationships with IFAs, SMSF investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Over the last 18 years, Ireland has worked with organisations including Mercer, Goldman Sachs and Cadence Property Group. Most recently he was investment director at Dark Horse Capital and also worked in adviser recruitment for Easton Wealth.

​Chang has also been appointed as investment director, taking care of the firm's Asian and institutional investor base.

Chang has worked in the finance sector for over 17 years specialising in REITs, fixed income assets and hedge funds, with organisations such as Acorn Capital, Thomson Reuters and Seidel & Shaw. Since 2016 she has run her own strategic planning and consulting firm in Melbourne.

​Meanwhile, Scott and Rogers both join the team as non-executive directors.

Scott has extensive experience in finance, accounting, audit and risk, built through her roles at Opportunity International Australia and Ernst & Young.

​Rogers' executive career includes roles at ANZ and World Vision Australia, working across finance, governance and strategy.

​"Payton Capital has experienced an exciting period of growth over the last few years, as investors continue to see immense value in commercial real estate debt's strong risk-return profile," chief executive David Payton said.

"We currently have in excess of $700 million under management, and this figure is expected to increase to more than $1 billion over the next six months."

"We are rapidly expanding our investment and lending teams in order to meet demand, and we feel fortunate to have some of the best talent in the industry joining our team."