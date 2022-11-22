Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Fortnum launches new adviser support service

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 22 NOV 2022   12:47PM

Fortnum Private Wealth has launched a Business Optimisation Service (BOS) to help advisers improve the quality, profitability, and capital value of their businesses.

The BOS program is currently being rolled out across Fortnum's network of over 90 practices and will be available to both Fortnum's aligned practices and external businesses.

Fortnum explained the program's first step is a business diagnostic to gain a clear understanding of a firm's structure, financial position, and health.

The stage includes a comprehensive review of a business' fundamental components.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Businesses are assessed on 128 criteria, which are each rated from weak to strong to identify opportunities, issues, and critical areas for improvement.

Based on a firm's goals and priorities, a plan is put in place with clear actions, responsibilities and timeframes.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

According to Fortnum's group chief executive and managing director Neil Younger, traditional licensee services are fast becoming "commoditised" forcing licensees to "innovate and differentiate" to meet the changing needs and demands of advice businesses and their clients.

"Foundational licensee services like brokerage, product research and compliance remain essential, but they don't move the dial and they don't drive adviser satisfaction," he said.

"Fortnum is focused on adding value in the areas that advisers care about the most including human resources, business coaching and technology adoption and integration."

He explained the private wealth firm's mission is to support advice businesses to deliver quality advice and effectively manage and grow their business.

"This program is designed to help advisers lift operational performance, address problems and capitalise on potential opportunities," he commented.

Fortnum's head of practice development and growth Rob Skinner added that no two plans will be the same because every business is unique.

"BOS is a tailored program. The strategy and plans developed and put in place will be determined and shaped by the things that matter the most to individual business owners, advisers, and staff. It will also focus on areas where the biggest stepped change can be achieved," he said.

"In addition to operational and financial benefits, other benefits include greater clarity of mission, vision and strategy; higher client and staff satisfaction; and a stronger and more cohesive culture."

The launch follows the October appointment of Jason Gapps as practice development and growth manager, which further bolstered the group's ability to support advice businesses.

Read more: Fortnum Private WealthBusiness Optimisation ServiceJason GappsNeil YoungerRob Skinner
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fortnum expands engagement, growth team
Former adviser sentenced over dishonesty
LifeBid bolsters team
Fortnum hires engagement and growth leads
Are managed accounts living up to the hype?
Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?
Former adviser pleads guilty to fabricating evidence
Licensee chair steps down
National practice manager joins Madison
Former adviser charged over fabricated information

Editor's Choice

What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress is back for the first time in person in three years.

Igneo buys NZ energy distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire New Zealand electricity distributor Eastland Network.

Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier

ANDREW MCKEAN
Frontier's 'Super in the Economy' report says super funds haven't invested more capital into private markets because of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test and that there are opportunities to create further investment in the sector.

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.