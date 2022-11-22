Fortnum launches new adviser support service

Fortnum launches new adviser support serviceBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 22 NOV 2022 12:47PM
Fortnum Private Wealth has launched a Business Optimisation Service (BOS) to help advisers improve the quality, profitability, and capital value of their businesses.
The BOS program is currently being rolled out across Fortnum's network of over 90 practices and will be available to both Fortnum's aligned practices and external businesses.
Fortnum explained the program's first step is a business diagnostic to gain a clear understanding of a firm's structure, financial position, and health.
The stage includes a comprehensive review of a business' fundamental components.
Businesses are assessed on 128 criteria, which are each rated from weak to strong to identify opportunities, issues, and critical areas for improvement.
Based on a firm's goals and priorities, a plan is put in place with clear actions, responsibilities and timeframes.
According to Fortnum's group chief executive and managing director Neil Younger, traditional licensee services are fast becoming "commoditised" forcing licensees to "innovate and differentiate" to meet the changing needs and demands of advice businesses and their clients.
"Foundational licensee services like brokerage, product research and compliance remain essential, but they don't move the dial and they don't drive adviser satisfaction," he said.
"Fortnum is focused on adding value in the areas that advisers care about the most including human resources, business coaching and technology adoption and integration."
He explained the private wealth firm's mission is to support advice businesses to deliver quality advice and effectively manage and grow their business.
"This program is designed to help advisers lift operational performance, address problems and capitalise on potential opportunities," he commented.
Fortnum's head of practice development and growth Rob Skinner added that no two plans will be the same because every business is unique.
"BOS is a tailored program. The strategy and plans developed and put in place will be determined and shaped by the things that matter the most to individual business owners, advisers, and staff. It will also focus on areas where the biggest stepped change can be achieved," he said.
"In addition to operational and financial benefits, other benefits include greater clarity of mission, vision and strategy; higher client and staff satisfaction; and a stronger and more cohesive culture."
The launch follows the October appointment of Jason Gapps as practice development and growth manager, which further bolstered the group's ability to support advice businesses.
