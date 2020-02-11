Former licensee boss banned

ASIC has said the former chief executive of Spectrum Wealth Advisers had a poor understanding of his obligations and failed to ensure advisers complied with the law, banning him over his involvement in the licensee's numerous failures.

Mark Schroeder was director, chief executive, responsible manager and a key person for Spectrum - once home to close to 100 advisers.

Surveillance identified serious concerns about the licensee's compliance with its obligations as an AFSL, failing to do all things necessary to ensure financial services provided were done so efficiently, honestly and fairly.

Spectrum was a subsidiary of Freedom Insurance Group. After being issued with a notice of hearing by ASIC, Freedom applied to have Spectrum's licence cancelled.

Following its closure, more than 30 of its advisers transitioned to Consilium Advice - an AFSL established by a number of former Dover advisers with the help of Schroeder, Financial Standard understands.

Banning him for six years, ASIC said that as the most senior manager at Spectrum and the person primarily responsible for its activities and management, Schroeder was involved in contraventions of financial services laws.

As a result, ASIC determined Schroeder is likely to contravene financial services law in the future because of his involvement and responsibility for Spectrum's failures and because of his poor understanding of the obligations of providers of financial services, particularly regarding compliance matters.

Schroeder didn't take reasonable steps to ensure Spectrum's representatives complied with the law, failing to regularly audit its advisers and ensure they were adequately trained or competent.

Spectrum also did not have sufficient human and technological resources to meet its licence obligations, ASIC said.

"ASIC expects that people holding a position of responsibility with an AFS licensee, particularly directors and responsible managers, understand the obligations of financial services providers and make every effort to ensure compliance," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

Schroeder did initially apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review, also requesting a stay of the decision and confidentiality orders.

A hearing was due to be held yesterday but ASIC was notified earlier this month that Schroeder was withdrawing this request.