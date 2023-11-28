Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest

The former J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief for Australia has taken on an executive post at UK pension fund Nest.

Rachel Farrell, who was the country head of Australia for 10 years, was appointed to the role of director of public and private markets on November 27.

In the newly created role, Farrell helps oversee the growth of Nest's portfolio. She reports to Nest chief investment officer Liz Fernando.

Farrell joined JPMAM in Singapore in 2011 as head of sovereign and institutional clients, South and Southeast Asia, Australian and New Zealand. She then took on the same role for the Asia Pacific region, based in Hong Kong.

Farrell relocated to Sydney when she was appointed to lead the local business in November 2016; the first chief executive and country head appointed for Australia.

Before JPMAM, Farrell served as head of investor relations and distribution, Asia Pacific at Citi Alternative Investments in Singapore. She was also head of alternatives distribution, EMEA at Citigroup Private Bank and held senior roles at Bankers Trust.

Since leaving JPMAM in 2021, Farrell has worked part-time as an advisory board member of the Bandes Institute, an investments research organisation.

Nest chief executive Mark Fawcett said: "In the coming years Nest will be the largest UK pension scheme, representing more than a third of the UK workforce and managing £100bn assets under management. Rachel's skill set and experience are exactly what we need to help us drive forward."

On her appointment, Farrell said: "Having worked with defined contribution plans throughout my career, I've always been impressed by Nest and its highly diverse and sophisticated set of investments. Nest has a reputation as a leader in the DC industry, not just in the UK but around the world."

"Nest's mandate to serve the broadest set of individuals, to help our members save and achieve their most comfortable retirement possible, are huge parts of why I wanted to join Nest.

"Having gone through the interview process, what really stood out were the people - I was impressed by how smart and genuine everyone was."

Nest has some £33 billion ($63bn) in assets under management.