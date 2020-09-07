NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former IFM executive joins KKR
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 SEP 2020   12:13PM

A former director of IFM Investors has joined KKR as head of client partner group for the local region.

Nicholas Hyde is responsible for managing and expanding KKR's client relationships in Australia and New Zealand, raising capital for public markets strategies, and leading new business development for the region.

Based in Sydney, he works closely with head of KKR Australia Scott Bookmyer, and head of client and partner group in Asia Pacific Diane Raposio.

At IFM, Hyde was a business development director for Australia and the Asia Pacific, managing key partnerships for the organisation.

Prior to joining IFM Investors, Hyde held roles across the globe at Deutsche Bank, HSBC Markets, Citigroup Global Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities. He was also managing director at Wellington Market based in Sydney.

KKR recently made senior appointments in Ben Hall as managing director and head of credit for KKR Australia, and former QIC principal Andrew Jennings as a director of infrastructure.

It acquired a 55% stake in Colonial First State in May for $1.7 billion.

Bookmyer commented Hyde brings significant experience that will help KKR further develop business in Australia and New Zealand and strengthen relationships with valued investment partners.

"Nic's appointment reinforces our long-term commitment to the Australian market and he will play an important role in our continued efforts to build a multi-product, world-class platform across a diverse range of strategies in the region," he said.

KKR has US$22 billion in assets globally. It has been investing in the Australian market since 2006 and has committed more than $9 billion to its Australian portfolio, which includes: Arnott's, Findex, Latitude Financial Services, GenesisCare, MYOB and Pepper Group.

