Former CFS executive joins platform

The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.

Powerwrap has confirmed the appointment of Sue Wallace as special projects lead on a contract basis.

Wallace joined the platform last month, coming from CFS where she headed the institution's Wrap platforms.

Wallace had been linked with CFS for more than 15 years, having joined Avanteos as national account manager in 2005. In 2009 she moved to CFS as senior manager, custom products.

Over the years she held a range of roles, working her way up to head of product solutions before taking over responsibility for Wrap in late 2018.

Wallace also sits on the advisory board of Financial Executive Women.