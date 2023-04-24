Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Former adviser jailed for nine years

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 APR 2023   12:28PM

Former financial adviser Gavin Fineff has been sentenced to nine years in prison after a court determined he defrauded 12 clients $3.36 million.

Fineff, who was working as a representative for Sentinel Wealth when the crimes took place, defrauded clients between $60,000 and $745,000 during October 2016 and March 2020, the District Court of New South Wales heard on April 21, only to use the funds to feed his gambling addiction.

The hearing detailed how Fineff played his unwitting clients, 11 of which were approached to invest in Sentinel via advanced loans. Fineff had a 5% shareholding in Sentinel at the end of 2022 valued at $280,000.

Other times, Fineff introduced clients to invest in life sciences company QBiotics and Gold Coast-based company Surf Lakes. In one example, Fineff dishonestly obtained $325,000 via a personal loan from Joyce Williams, who was 85 years old at the time.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Fineff told Williams he would invest the funds in Sentinel shares but did not.

"Due to the fraud, the victim was left with limited funds and could not afford to pay her rent. She was issued an eviction order. The police and her local MP assisted her to stay in her house. Sadly, she passed away from breast cancer in October 2021," the proceeding heard.

Fineff used most of the funds to bet on horses. He was a customer of several betting companies such as Betfair, Sportsbet and Ladbrokes.

In one instance, Fineff was a customer of Ladbrokes between 5 June 2018 until 7 March 2020 and had $2.2 million in his account. He made $1.45 million in withdrawals and over the period made a total loss of $758,510.

Records obtained by police from Ladbrokes and Sportsbet show that between June 2014 to March 2020, his total losses amounted to $4.42 million.

Justice O'Brien rejected the defence's argument that the offences "were moderated by his gambling addiction and diagnosed personality disorder, both of which are said to be characterised by impulsivity".

"I do not accept this submission, as the offending was not in my view causally related to these mental conditions," Justice O'Brien said.

Fineff's sentence has a non-parole period of five years, four months each of which commenced on 13 October 2022, when he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

"Often, as here, these types of offences involve a grave breach of trust and are only able to be committed because of the close personal relationship that exists between an offender and his or her victim," Justice O'Brien said.

"In respect of most of these victims, the offender had established personal bonds over many years. In some instances, he had become close friends with them and their families. His victims let him into their lives, and he seriously abused their generosity, hospitality and trust."

Fineff joined Sentinel in 2010 as a paraplanner and after three years became a financial adviser. At one point, he managed 120 clients.

"Financial advisers at Sentinel were only authorised to provide financial advice regarding a limited number of investments and could not provide advice for investments outside this scope," the court heard.

"Sentinel never approved investment in individual company shares, nor did it advise on individual share purchases."

Read more: LadbrokesGavin FineffSportsbetBetfairJoyce WilliamsJustice O'BrienQBioticsSentinel WealthSurf Lakes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans adviser over $5m fraud
Former adviser charged with $3.3m fraud
Cbus appoints new technology chief
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
Britons vote 'Adieu EU'

Editor's Choice

Former adviser jailed for nine years

KARREN VERGARA
Former financial adviser Gavin Fineff has been sentenced to nine years in prison after a court determined he defrauded 12 clients $3.36 million.

CVC sells 20% stake in Eildon

KARREN VERGARA
CVC has divested a 20% stake in Eildon Capital that will be picked up by another boutique fund manager.

High Court rejects Mayfair 101 plea

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has seen his High Court appeal rejected, allowing ASIC's case against him to be retried in the Federal Court.

MAX Awards 2023: Get voting

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Votes are flowing for the finalists of the 2023 Financial Standard MAX Awards - be sure to make yours count.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.