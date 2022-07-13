Newspaper icon
Investment
Foresight buys Infrastructure Capital Group

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:48PM

Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) has been acquired by Foresight Group, creating a $20 billion infrastructure and renewables specialist investor.

ICG has been investing in energy, renewables, transport, and other infrastructure projects for the last 20 years; 44% is invested in renewables. It has three main funds through which it does this: the Energy Infrastructure Trust, the Diversified Infrastructure Trust, and the Australian Renewable Income Fund.

Meanwhile, Foresight invests in listed infrastructure and private equity opportunities, focused on solar and onshore wind, bioenergy and waste, as well as renewables and energy efficiency projects.

ICG was sold to the infrastructure and private equity manager by Log Creek, an entity controlled by Mike Fitzpatrick, management, and former management shareholders.

"This is an incredibly positive transaction for our investors, our employees, and other stakeholders. Both firms have a long and deep commitment to renewables, which will continue to be a focus," Fitzpatrick said.

"We look forward to working closely with Foresight as we continue to enhance and develop our asset portfolio and returns for our investors."

Under the deal, ICG's current management will remain and continue to manage the investments of its institutional clients to the existing mandates.

Foresight currently has $16.5 billion in assets under management while ICG has $3.2 billion. Following the acquisition, the entity will have a stronger business profile and broader investor reach, the firms said.

"The transaction will enhance ICG's and Foresight's investment, product development and distribution capabilities and facilitate the introduction of new products in both new sectors and new geographies, providing clients access to a wider suite of products and services," a statement said.

"The strong business complementarity and cultural alignment between ICG and Foresight is expected to facilitate a seamless integration process, providing continuity of existing client services and relationship dynamics and enabling an immediate focus on growth opportunities."

Commenting, ICG chief executive Tom Laidlaw said: "We are delighted to be joining Foresight. The bringing together of two respected and highly regarded infrastructure managers will be beneficial to all our stakeholders."

"We will continue to manage the business as usual with the added benefit of having access to Foresight's expertise, global footprint and product offerings."

ICG was advised by Berkshire Global Advisors.

Read more: ICGInfrastructure Capital GroupForesight GroupAustralian Renewable Income FundBerkshire HathawayDiversified Infrastructure TrustEnergy Infrastructure TrustLog CreekMike FitzpatrickTom Laidlaw
