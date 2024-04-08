Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Forager schedules LIT delisting

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 8 APR 2024   12:19PM

The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

The listed investment trust (LIT) is set to delist on June 14, with trades suspending on June 10.

Responsible entity, The Trust Company, said the move is in the best interests of unitholders.

"The Responsible Entity considers that the fund would be more appropriately operated as an open-ended, unlisted unit trust with daily (if that day is a business day) redemptions and subscriptions based on NAV," The Trust Company said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

In the last six months, FOR traded at an average discount of more than 14% to net asset value.

FOR's average daily traded volume was just 37,186 units with a value of about $46,057.

This represents just 0.037% of FOR's total units on issue of 99,851,310.

Unitholders must now approve the delisting via special resolution and will meet on May 13.

Forager chief investment officer and co-founder Steve Johnson flagged the LIT's troubles last October when he mulled over "what the perfect future structure looks like".

FOR aimed to outperform the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index over a rolling five-year period with a concentrated portfolio of ASX-listed stocks. It returned 19.76% in the year to March, beating the benchmark's 14.98%.

On a five-year basis, it underperformed the benchmarks or 6.75% versus 9.52% respectively.

Its top five holdings at the end of February were RPM Global, Readytech, Tourism Holdings, Hipages and Catapult Group.

Forager has some $380 million of funds under management.

Read more: ForagerForager Australian Shares FundThe Trust CompanyASX All Ordinaries Accumulation IndexCatapult GroupHipagesReadytechRPM GlobalSteve JohnsonTourism Holdings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bell Asset Management looks to exit RE services
Loftus Peak to take over Orca fund
Magellan mulls converting closed-end fund
Forager to delist Aussie LIT
ANZ reaches agreement with QLD government over Suncorp
Morningstar appoints head of business development
Vanguard growth ETFs shine
First Sentier launches funds, picks new RE
Short-seller targets infant formula importer
WAM LIC appoints director

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach