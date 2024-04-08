Forager schedules LIT delisting

The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

The listed investment trust (LIT) is set to delist on June 14, with trades suspending on June 10.

Responsible entity, The Trust Company, said the move is in the best interests of unitholders.

"The Responsible Entity considers that the fund would be more appropriately operated as an open-ended, unlisted unit trust with daily (if that day is a business day) redemptions and subscriptions based on NAV," The Trust Company said.

In the last six months, FOR traded at an average discount of more than 14% to net asset value.

FOR's average daily traded volume was just 37,186 units with a value of about $46,057.

This represents just 0.037% of FOR's total units on issue of 99,851,310.

Unitholders must now approve the delisting via special resolution and will meet on May 13.

Forager chief investment officer and co-founder Steve Johnson flagged the LIT's troubles last October when he mulled over "what the perfect future structure looks like".

FOR aimed to outperform the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index over a rolling five-year period with a concentrated portfolio of ASX-listed stocks. It returned 19.76% in the year to March, beating the benchmark's 14.98%.

On a five-year basis, it underperformed the benchmarks or 6.75% versus 9.52% respectively.

Its top five holdings at the end of February were RPM Global, Readytech, Tourism Holdings, Hipages and Catapult Group.

Forager has some $380 million of funds under management.