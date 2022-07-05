Foord Asset Management enters Australia, mandates EQT

Foord Asset Management has expanded into the Australian market, announcing Equity Trustees as responsible entity (RE) for its local offering.

The new Foord Global Equity Australian Feeder Fund invests exclusively in the Foord SICAV- Foord Global Equity Fund (Luxembourg).

The fund comprises a diversified portfolio of global equities that aims to achieve a higher total rate of return than the MSCI all country world net total return index (ACWNI) without assuming greater risk.

The fund is managed by chief investment officer Dave Foord and portfolio managers Brian Arcese, Ishreth Hassen and Jing Cong Xue.

The global investment manager has $10 billion under assets and operates in the UK, Luxembourg, and Singapore. It was launched in 1981 by Foord in South Africa.

Foord Asset Management Singapore's chief executive Agnes Cai shared her comments on the partnership.

"At Foord, investment management is about managing risk. Central to our philosophy is the preservation of capital through the cycle," she said.

"Foord believes that minimising the permanent loss of capital is paramount to generating superior long-term returns. We are pleased and excited to work with Equity Trustees to offer the adaptable, high conviction, value-driven equity strategy fund to Australian long-term investors."

Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said the group is excited to be appointed as RE.

"Equity Trustees was pleased to be selected by Foord Asset Management as RE for their high conviction global equity portfolio. We are excited to start working with Foord and their long-established investment team," he said.

"Equity Trustees is proud to bring many years of local and international funds governance experience to Foord Asset Management's equity capability."