Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Focus Financial acquired by PE firm

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAR 2023   12:51PM

The NASDAQ-listed group that owns Escala Partners and several other local advice businesses has been acquired by a private equity firm for more than US$7 billion.

Focus announced at the beginning of February that it was considering an offer to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice (CD&R), and it has now accepted.

The proposed transaction would seek Focus' shareholders receive US$53 a share. Stone Point Capital has also agreed to retain its investment in Focus and provide new equity financing as part of the transaction.

CD&R and Stone Point said Focus has an advantageous competitive positioning that makes the investment a sound one, including its partnership model. Focus owns about 90 individual advice firms around the world, which retain their own branding and identity.

Focus has bought up several advice businesses in Australia in recent years, namely Escala Partners, MISSO Wealth Management and MEDIQ Financial Services. Its subsidiary Connectus also owns several local firms, including Aspiri Financial Services Group, Brady & Associates, George Ferizis Group, Link Financial Services Group, the Westwood Group.

Focus founder and chief executive Rudy Adolf said: "This transaction represents an important evolution in the resources we will have to invest, enabling us to increase the value we deliver to our partners and their clients."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"Our diverse and growing partnership creates enduring advantages. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on industry trends while offering the expertise and resources that help our partners provide differentiated service to their clients."

The transaction is expected to complete in Q3, at which time Focus will be delisted from the NASDAQ.

Read more: Escala PartnersFocus Financial PartnersStone Point CapitalAspiri Financial Services GroupClaytonConnectusGeorge Ferizis GroupLink Financial Services GroupMEDIQ Financial ServicesMISSO Wealth ManagementRudy AdolfWestwood Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Praemium sees record earnings jump
Focus acquires sixth advice firm
Connectus acquires fifth practice
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
Powerwrap finds new line of business
Powerwrap posts strong first result
HNW advice firm backs AfterPay rival

Editor's Choice

Focus Financial acquired by PE firm

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The NASDAQ-listed group that owns Escala Partners and several other local advice businesses has been acquired by a private equity firm for more than US$7 billion.

Investec Property Fund, Irongate Australia in new JV

CHLOE WALKER
The South African property giant has announced a 50/50 joint-venture with Irongate Australia, leading to a buyout of the latter's funds management operations from Charter Hall.

Unindexed cap forecast to impact 500k people

CASSANDRA BALDINI
If the government's $3 million superannuation cap is not indexed, it will adversely impact around 500,000 individuals who are currently saving for retirement or have already retired.

Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The court case against Mercer Superannuation for allegations of greenwashing is "just one of the investigations on foot", ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.