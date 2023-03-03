Focus Financial acquired by PE firm

The NASDAQ-listed group that owns Escala Partners and several other local advice businesses has been acquired by a private equity firm for more than US$7 billion.

Focus announced at the beginning of February that it was considering an offer to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice (CD&R), and it has now accepted.

The proposed transaction would seek Focus' shareholders receive US$53 a share. Stone Point Capital has also agreed to retain its investment in Focus and provide new equity financing as part of the transaction.

CD&R and Stone Point said Focus has an advantageous competitive positioning that makes the investment a sound one, including its partnership model. Focus owns about 90 individual advice firms around the world, which retain their own branding and identity.

Focus has bought up several advice businesses in Australia in recent years, namely Escala Partners, MISSO Wealth Management and MEDIQ Financial Services. Its subsidiary Connectus also owns several local firms, including Aspiri Financial Services Group, Brady & Associates, George Ferizis Group, Link Financial Services Group, the Westwood Group.

Focus founder and chief executive Rudy Adolf said: "This transaction represents an important evolution in the resources we will have to invest, enabling us to increase the value we deliver to our partners and their clients."

"Our diverse and growing partnership creates enduring advantages. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on industry trends while offering the expertise and resources that help our partners provide differentiated service to their clients."

The transaction is expected to complete in Q3, at which time Focus will be delisted from the NASDAQ.