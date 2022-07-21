Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

FNZ acquires private banking tech firm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 21 JUL 2022   12:20PM

FNZ has acquired Swiss private banking technology company New Access, representing its investment in the growing private banking and cross-border wealth sector.

New Access is primarily active in the Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg markets.

A joint statement said the markets are key to serving and administering client wealth globally and will support FNZ in delivering on its promise to open up wealth and serve the US$240 trillion global wealth market.

FNZ chief executive Adrian Durham said the firm's success has always been based on understanding the needs of customers and providing solutions to grow their business.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"We are excited that FNZ and New Access are coming together to provide private banks and wealth managers with an unrivalled full service, end-to-end wealth management platform that will help them deliver significant operational efficiencies and improve the client experience,' he said.

"Both our companies have a shared vision to open-up wealth, empowering all people to create wealth through personal investment, aligned with things they care about the most, on their own terms. We are delighted to welcome the talented New Access team into FNZ."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

FNZ currently operates in 21 countries and partners with over 650 financial institutions and more than 8000 wealth management firms to assist 20 million people from all wealth segments.

This includes savings and retirement, affluent and ultra/high-net-worth, to create wealth through long-term investment, aligned with things they care about the most, and on their own terms.

The global wealth management platform has more than US$1.5 trillion in client assets on its platform for over 20 million clients worldwide.

Founded in 2000, New Access has more than 200 engineers and product experts and said it has developed solutions for more than 60 private banks and wealth management firms.

Its chief executive Vincent Jeunet said the specialised private banking technology firm is excited to join FMZ.

"Combining our solutions and expertise with the global strength, scale and commitment of FNZ to the global private banking market is a great opportunity for New Access and our clients," he said.

"New Access customers will benefit from FNZ's significant investment and track record in the private banking sector that will help them to reduce operational complexity, generate significant efficiencies while freeing them up to focus on their client experience."

Read more: FNZAdrian DurhamVincent Jeunet
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UK competition watchdog blocks merger
Calastone expands NZ presence

Editor's Choice

ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp's banking division has generated varying industry speculation.

Warakirri welcomes non-executive director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Warakirri Asset Management has appointed former VFMC chief executive Warren Lee as a non-executive director.

Pearler raises $7.8m to continue growth

CHLOE WALKER
The one-year-old retail trading platform has successfully closed a seed funding round led by Portage Ventures, a global fintech investor.

New guidance to improve super funds' understanding of ESG risks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA has said it intends to issue draft guidance on how super funds can demonstrate clear understanding of ESG risks, manage those risks, and reflect ESG considerations in investment strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.