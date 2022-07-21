FNZ acquires private banking tech firm

FNZ has acquired Swiss private banking technology company New Access, representing its investment in the growing private banking and cross-border wealth sector.

New Access is primarily active in the Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg markets.

A joint statement said the markets are key to serving and administering client wealth globally and will support FNZ in delivering on its promise to open up wealth and serve the US$240 trillion global wealth market.

FNZ chief executive Adrian Durham said the firm's success has always been based on understanding the needs of customers and providing solutions to grow their business.

"We are excited that FNZ and New Access are coming together to provide private banks and wealth managers with an unrivalled full service, end-to-end wealth management platform that will help them deliver significant operational efficiencies and improve the client experience,' he said.

"Both our companies have a shared vision to open-up wealth, empowering all people to create wealth through personal investment, aligned with things they care about the most, on their own terms. We are delighted to welcome the talented New Access team into FNZ."

FNZ currently operates in 21 countries and partners with over 650 financial institutions and more than 8000 wealth management firms to assist 20 million people from all wealth segments.

This includes savings and retirement, affluent and ultra/high-net-worth, to create wealth through long-term investment, aligned with things they care about the most, and on their own terms.

The global wealth management platform has more than US$1.5 trillion in client assets on its platform for over 20 million clients worldwide.

Founded in 2000, New Access has more than 200 engineers and product experts and said it has developed solutions for more than 60 private banks and wealth management firms.

Its chief executive Vincent Jeunet said the specialised private banking technology firm is excited to join FMZ.

"Combining our solutions and expertise with the global strength, scale and commitment of FNZ to the global private banking market is a great opportunity for New Access and our clients," he said.

"New Access customers will benefit from FNZ's significant investment and track record in the private banking sector that will help them to reduce operational complexity, generate significant efficiencies while freeing them up to focus on their client experience."