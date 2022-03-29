Floods, fires, plagues catered to in Budget

Australia's recent natural disasters, including the devastating floods in New South Wales and South-East Queensland, have prompted a Federal Budget response.

"Nothing I say can overcome the personal pain and loss of so many Australians. We will stand with these communities and help them rebuild," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in his Budget speech.

"Already, over one million disaster payments have been made. Total support to families, farmers, small businesses, local governments and their communities is expected to exceed $6 billion. It will deliver hope, work and the prospect of returning to a better life."

The estimated $6 billion assistance package in response to the floods would be higher than the $2.8 billion spent on the 2019-2020 bushfires and the $1.5 billion spent on the 2019 North Queensland floods.

Of that spend, $2.2 billion will go to households for income support, temporary accomodation and social services; $665 million will go to businesses and farmers for repairs, new equipment and support; and $589 million will go to community clean-up and recovery.

In the statement of risks to the budget, natural disasters were highlighted as events that could affect projected fiscal outcomes.

Disaster recover efforts were noted as a contingent, unquantifiable liability for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The federal government provides funding to states and territories to assist with natural disaster relief and recovery costs under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Arrangements (DRFA).

Forward estimates for spending from the DFRA include preliminary estimates for past events - which for this budget includes the flooding.

However, the cost of a disaster and timing of expenditure is subject to change.

The government said for the recent flooding, much of the support provided has not yet been forecast.

For major disasters, the government also has the ability to approve payments to individuals under the Social Security Act 1991.

Separately, the government maintains an Emergency Response Fund (ERF), but it is only able to draw $200 million from that fund each financial year under the legislation governing it. Costs from the ERF are not included in the Budget estimates.

An estimate of $300 million from the ERF will be needed to meet the government's projected spending on the recent floods.

Senator Bridget McKenzie, minister for emergency management and national recovery and resilience, said: "The Commonwealth is providing financial support to communities hit hard by the February-March floods through the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment (AGDRP) and the Disaster Recovery Allowance. This support allows people in these communities to get back on their feet. The Commonwealth has already paid $1.29 million in individual supports."

She added: "We are listening to communities and providing funding for support where it is needed most. Under the 'Resilient Kids' program, $10 million will be provided over 4 years from 2021-22 to support the mental health of school-aged children in the Northern Rivers region affected by the recent flood event."

While Frydenberg committed to net zero by 2050 in his Budget speech, he said the way the Liberal National Party government plans to get there is through technology - not taxing emissions.

The government did not link climate change to the increasing frequency of natural disasters in its Budget papers.

The Budget includes $1.3 billion of new investment to reduce emissions, $300 million of that to support low emissions LNG and clean hydrogen production in Darwin, together with associated carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

Emissions-lowering Budget promises also include $247.1 million to support increased private sector investment in low emissions technologies including hydrogen, $200 million to increase onshore processing and value-add of iron ore exports and $100 million to support pre-Final Investment Decision activities and early works to make the Port of Newcastle 'hydrogen ready'.

In other environmental areas, Biosecurity was allocated a further $135.6 million over five years and $83.1 million over five years will be spent on boosting plastics recycling, developing a 'ReMade in Australia' brand; and implementing a waste exports ban.

Forestry and Fisheries will receive $114.6 million over five years to support the sustainability of those industries. Farmers will get an $84.5 million boost to drought readiness and resilience programs.

Over three years, $100 million will be put into the Environment Restoration Fund and over five years $53 million will be spent on the recovery and conservation of koala habitats.

Planting trees in honour of the Queen's Jubilee got a Budget line, with the tree planting expected to cost $20.3 million.

The government will provide an additional $1 billion over nine years to strengthen the protection of the Great Barrier Reef, with the bulk of that money going to improving water quality. Improving the health of the Murray-Daring Basin has been allocated $139 million.

The pandemic remains a concern in the federal government, with plans for winter a focus as COVID-19 variants will likely have to be managed alongside seasonal influenza.

It has allocated an additional $6 billion to managing COVID-19 and preparing for winter. Its strategy involves maximising vaccines, testing, preventing transmission in aged care, supporting the supply chain, investing in treatments and maintaining public communication.

And, perhaps proving the government is wary of another pandemic, the Budget includes a $69 million spend over two years on combatting Japanese Encephalitis. This includes the purchase of 135,000 doses of vaccines against the virus.