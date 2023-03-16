Fixed interest ETP issuers hit the gas

Fixed interest ETPs were the fastest growing asset class in Australia last year, according to Rainmaker Information.

In its latest ETP Report, Rainmaker found in the 12 months to December 2022 the fixed interest (FI) sector grew by 16% to $16 billion on net flows of $3.4 billion.

Their share of the total market increased from 10% to 12%, in comparison with the overall market which lost 3% of funds under management (FUM) over the same period.

Within fixed interest ETPs, the highest FUM increase occurred in the investment grade sector, with $1.3 billion on net flows of $2.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the fastest growth occurred in the capital securities sector (31% FUM growth on net fund flows of $0.6 billion).

Currently, Rainmaker said, the biggest players in this space are Vanguard (29%), Betashares (28%) and BlackRock (21%).

"Fixed interest products cover a lot of different types of investment risks, but the two main types are duration risk and credit risk," Rainmaker said.

"It should be noted that both risks led to capital losses in 2022 from an increase in yields through duration risk and a widening of credit spreads."

Out of 47 fixed interest ETPs, 29 invest in investment grade government and corporate debt, and represent 66% of the total by FUM, Rainmaker said.

Short duration credit is the second largest segment with eight products and $2 billion in FUM.

The smallest segment of the fixed interest market was absolute return at 8% which the second highest fees (FUM-weighted average 0.5% pa).

"This sector is dominated by the ActiveX Ardea Real Outcome Bond Fund (80% by FUM)," Rainmaker said.