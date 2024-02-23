Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Five megatrends shaping financial services: McCrindle

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 23 FEB 2024   12:50PM

Demographic change, virtuous consumerism, the grandparent economy, AI acceleration, and social reconnection are the five megatrends shaping the future of SMSF and financial services businesses, according to McCrindle Research principal Mark McCrindle.

During day two of the SMSF Association National Conference, McCrindle emphasised the importance of financial advisers understanding and being prepared for these five emerging megatrends in their businesses.

"These trends can be influenced if understood and responded to," McCrindle said.

"We're not just victims of trends- we can have influence and impact on what is to come."

The first megatrend McCrindle highlighted is demographic growth.

"Demographic growth is what defines this era in Australia at the moment," McCrindle said.

"The growth of Australia's population is phenomenal, having just hit 27 million people at the start of this year."

McCrindle added that Australia is more culturally diverse than ever before.

"Almost half of all Australians have at least one parent born overseas," he said.

"What's more, census data highlights that one in four Australians speaks a language other than English. So, as you think about clients or, indeed, team members, increasingly we're getting that language diversity."

Another aspect of language that creates gaps is not based on country of birth but on generation of birth.

"Younger generations communicate in new ways, with new devices, and with new slang," McCrindle said.

The second of the mega trends is virtuous consumerism.

"People are now making economic decisions informed not purely by the economic trends, but also by the broader values and an ethos of the organisations behind it," McCrindle said.

"Value, as well as values, are what define the modern Australian consumer."

The third trend relates to what McCrindle referred to as the "grandparent economy".

"The baby boomers and builder generations are the high watermarks of wealth attainment in our nation," he said.

"Advisers need to focus on these generations because they are at the life stage where future finances are front of mind, and it's the generation where the wealth relative to the population is the greatest."

Interestingly, this generation is using its money in altruistic ways beyond themselves.

"We've got a generation helping their children and particularly their grandchildren in significant ways and financial ways. They are committed to giving with warm hands while they are able to," he noted.

McCrindle said baby boomers and builders control $6.2 trillion in private wealth.

"Over the next few decades, much will be transferred and passed on to their grandchildren," he said.

The fourth megatrend is around technological transformation.

"Zapier did a recent study and found that 94% of workers say they perform repetitive, time-consuming tasks in their role, tasks that are ripe for AI," McCrindle said.

"AI is not really going to take over tasks that are distinctively human, such as resolving conflict, connecting with others, communicating with people, making nuanced decisions, but if its repetive or sequential, AI is well geared up for that."

McCrindle said that the future of AI will be used as a tool to create more human flourishing and connection, reliving tasks that might be repetitive.

"The emerging generations have been quick to adopt the latest technology and will use it well, but we still need to have that human connection," he said.

Finally, social reconnection is having an impact.

"Particularly since the COVID lockdowns and over the last few years, Australians have been yearning for that community re-engagement," he said.

"You have these opportunities to connect with team members and clients and offer a social connection that is meaningful, and that is all the more meaningful in this area."

With these five megatrends in mind, McCrindle said that advisers should lead with empathy, focus on culture, and commit to growth.

"I'm sure the future will be very bright," he said.

Read more: AIMcCrindle ResearchMark McCrindleSMSF Association National Conference
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AI poses potential challenge to financial stability: Gensler
Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity
Financial services 300x more likely to get hacked: Expert
ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice
ATO cracks down on illegal early SMSF access
Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts
Clime IM doubles down on strategy, taps into AI
Investors trust ChatGPT for advice
Australians prioritise financial independence: Research
LGIA upgrades anti-money laundering tech

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical posts strong half-year result

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Ethical has reported a strong half-year financial result, with revenue increasing by 33% to $48.5 million and its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) jumping 71% to $8.5 million.

Five megatrends shaping financial services: McCrindle

CHLOE WALKER
Demographic change, virtuous consumerism, the grandparent economy, AI acceleration, and social reconnection are the five megatrends shaping the future of SMSF and financial services businesses, according to McCrindle Research principal Mark McCrindle.

ESSSuper welcomes strategy lead

ELIZABETH FRY
The $34 billion government fund has appointed a head of strategy and insights in support of growth ambitions.

How advisers protect themselves from 'rogue' clients

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers should not overlook simple yet powerful strategies when it comes to protecting themselves from "rogue" clients, according to a law expert.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach