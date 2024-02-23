Five megatrends shaping financial services: McCrindle

Demographic change, virtuous consumerism, the grandparent economy, AI acceleration, and social reconnection are the five megatrends shaping the future of SMSF and financial services businesses, according to McCrindle Research principal Mark McCrindle.

During day two of the SMSF Association National Conference, McCrindle emphasised the importance of financial advisers understanding and being prepared for these five emerging megatrends in their businesses.

"These trends can be influenced if understood and responded to," McCrindle said.

"We're not just victims of trends- we can have influence and impact on what is to come."

The first megatrend McCrindle highlighted is demographic growth.

"Demographic growth is what defines this era in Australia at the moment," McCrindle said.

"The growth of Australia's population is phenomenal, having just hit 27 million people at the start of this year."

McCrindle added that Australia is more culturally diverse than ever before.

"Almost half of all Australians have at least one parent born overseas," he said.

"What's more, census data highlights that one in four Australians speaks a language other than English. So, as you think about clients or, indeed, team members, increasingly we're getting that language diversity."

Another aspect of language that creates gaps is not based on country of birth but on generation of birth.

"Younger generations communicate in new ways, with new devices, and with new slang," McCrindle said.

The second of the mega trends is virtuous consumerism.

"People are now making economic decisions informed not purely by the economic trends, but also by the broader values and an ethos of the organisations behind it," McCrindle said.

"Value, as well as values, are what define the modern Australian consumer."

The third trend relates to what McCrindle referred to as the "grandparent economy".

"The baby boomers and builder generations are the high watermarks of wealth attainment in our nation," he said.

"Advisers need to focus on these generations because they are at the life stage where future finances are front of mind, and it's the generation where the wealth relative to the population is the greatest."

Interestingly, this generation is using its money in altruistic ways beyond themselves.

"We've got a generation helping their children and particularly their grandchildren in significant ways and financial ways. They are committed to giving with warm hands while they are able to," he noted.

McCrindle said baby boomers and builders control $6.2 trillion in private wealth.

"Over the next few decades, much will be transferred and passed on to their grandchildren," he said.

The fourth megatrend is around technological transformation.

"Zapier did a recent study and found that 94% of workers say they perform repetitive, time-consuming tasks in their role, tasks that are ripe for AI," McCrindle said.

"AI is not really going to take over tasks that are distinctively human, such as resolving conflict, connecting with others, communicating with people, making nuanced decisions, but if its repetive or sequential, AI is well geared up for that."

McCrindle said that the future of AI will be used as a tool to create more human flourishing and connection, reliving tasks that might be repetitive.

"The emerging generations have been quick to adopt the latest technology and will use it well, but we still need to have that human connection," he said.

Finally, social reconnection is having an impact.

"Particularly since the COVID lockdowns and over the last few years, Australians have been yearning for that community re-engagement," he said.

"You have these opportunities to connect with team members and clients and offer a social connection that is meaningful, and that is all the more meaningful in this area."

With these five megatrends in mind, McCrindle said that advisers should lead with empathy, focus on culture, and commit to growth.

"I'm sure the future will be very bright," he said.