First Super awards ESG mandate

First Super has appointed IFM Investors to manage a new indexed international equities strategy with a focus on governance and labour rights.

The new strategy is designed to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global (ex-Australia) publicly listed companies, with an aggregate overweight to those that have demonstrated a commitment to effectively manage labour risk, as well as having a positive exposure to value, with a controlled risk budget against a global index.

The mandate is for approximately $400 million. First Super manages more than $3.6 billion on behalf of 47,000 members.

By prioritising companies with sound labour practices and screening out companies with poor records, the portfolio seeks to generate long-term returns while managing social factors risk.

This bespoke strategy is designed to reflect the labour rights areas most important to First Super, aligned with the United Nations Global Compact Labour Principles.

"We're focusing on labour rights in particular the back of a number of controversies in Australia over the last decade," First Super chief executive Bill Watson told FS Sustainability.

"Whether it's Dominos and underpayment of workers, 7-11, Qantas contracting out pretty much all of its services, the big retailers - they've all been involved in one type or another of labour controversies.

"It's impacted on the workers and their families, and it's also impacted on the bottom line because of the substantial remediation. We want to get ahead of the curve and identify labour risks."

The strategy also incorporates material governance factors, as poor corporate governance may increase the risk of labour rights violations. Factors looked at include strength of frameworks around labour, human capital management and governance, and recent involvement in severe labour rights violations.

"IFM are using a number of data sources which identify controversies in the area of governance and social factors and in particular labour rights," Watson noted.

"They rely on third parties to provide controversy data. That gives us the feed that allows for the screening out.

"What we end up with are companies are given a pass/fail or watch - it's a fairly simple process. We expect that over a period of time it will become more refined, but it's down to the availability of data at the moment."

Labour rights is an important area for First Super's members who are largely employed in the furniture and joinery, the pulp and paper, and the timber industries.

"This goes back eight or nine years when we started our [ESG] journey," Watson said.

"Engagement with our members is done in a number of ways, particularly with me meeting with committees in manufacturing facilities.

"The comments came to us, we think you're doing a good job, but we don't want you guys making money out of exploitation of other workers. That's really important to them. That's the feedback we get from our members, particularly in unionised workplaces."

The strategy will be regularly reviewed and adjusted to ensure the portfolio continues to reflect companies' labour and governance practices.

First Super already screens its private equity portfolio for governance and labour rights risks, and international equities was the next asset class of consideration. Watson said that the process will now be extended to its credit and fixed income assets.