First Super appoints to board

Forestry industry leader Mick Stephens will join the First Super board as an associate director.

Stephens brings over 30 years' experience to the role, having worked in the forestry industry and related fields as a resource economist, including a two-year secondment to the Canadian Forest Service and senior roles in the Australian Government in research and policy including with the CSIRO and ABARES.

Currently, Stephens serves as Timber Queensland chief executive and Forestry Australia director.

In 2012, Stephens received a Gottstein Fellowship to investigate active forest management for multiple landscape benefits in the US and Canada, particularly for fire risk reduction and renewable bioenergy.

He also spent three years as deputy administrator of Norfolk Island in public administration and governance.

First Super chief executive Bill Watson said appointing an associate director of Stephens' calibre and experience will greatly benefit the fund and its members, which began as a super fund for forestry and timber workers.

"Mick's abiding passion for forestry and the wood products industry is demonstrated by the breadth and depth of his experience," Watson said.

"His professional experience in natural resource management, public policy and market analysis are a great addition to First Super."

Stephens is the latest addition to the First Super board, having hired Casey Thompson in September last year.

As an industry super fund, First Super is governed by a board with an equal number of employer and employee representatives, as well as independent directors.