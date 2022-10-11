Newspaper icon
First Sentier hires to new ESG role

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  TUESDAY, 11 OCT 2022   12:39PM

First Sentier Investors has hired a high-profile responsible investment expert to a newly created ESG role.

Kristen Le Mesurier will join First Sentier as head of ESG for the firm's Australian equities growth team. She starts on October 17

Le Mesurier joins First Sentier from Platypus Asset Management where she ran the firm's approach to ESG and engagement across all strategies. Le Mesurier joined Platypus in October 2020 from AMP Capital. At AMP Capital, she was a portfolio manager for the firm's range of ethical and ESG superannuation funds.

Le Mesurier has led and supported global engagements on climate change and modern slavery including the Woodside engagement for Climate Action 100+.

The appointment is a "significant addition to the team, signalling the importance of ESG to its investment approach," First Sentier head of Australian equities, growth Dushko Bajic said.

"Kristen will be responsible for the integration of ESG across all of the First Sentier Australian Equities Growth funds, as well as the team's active engagement agenda.

"She will work to ensure the Australian equities growth team is leading the industry in the integration of climate change, modern slavery and gender diversity into our investment process."

"I'm driven by a desire to actively engage with companies on behalf of end investors," Le Mesurier said.

"We have an opportunity to use our seat at the table to facilitate real change and that's my real passion.

"I am excited about working in an asset manager with the scale and commitment to make a difference on the issues that matter to Australians, whether that be climate change, modern slavery, gender diversity or any of the other big issues. I'm really pleased the Australian equities growth team at First Sentier is as committed to tackling these challenges as I am."

Le Mesurier joined AMP Capital in 2015 from APP Securities where she was associate director, financials on the firm's on the institutional desk, advising large institutions on banks, insurers and diversified financials. Prior to this, she was a senior analyst with Ownership Matters, a corporate governance advisory service. She has previously worked as a commercial litigation lawyer, a researcher for the ACCC and a journalist.

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.

