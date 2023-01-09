Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

First Sentier hires chief risk officer

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   12:13PM

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has appointed Jane Daniel as its new chief risk officer, based in London.

She will report directly to FSI chief executive Mark Steinberg and join the executive leadership team.

Daniel commenced the role last week after almost six years at Aegon Asset Management (Aegon).

Most recently at Aegon she held the role global chief risk and compliance officer and was responsible for leading a team of 85 across Europe, Asia and the US while overseeing portfolio risk management, enterprise risk management and compliance.

Other notable roles at Aegon include ambassador for inclusion and diversity, and board directorships on its global, regional, and joint venture companies.

Prior to that she worked at Columbia Threadneedle as EMEA chief risk officer and global head of enterprise risk and held various risk roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

With a career spanning 30 years, Daniel has had prior exposure to senior risk leadership roles across corporate and international banking, wealth management, transaction services as well as asset management.

Steinberg said he is delighted to have secured someone of Daniel's calibre.

"She brings with her demonstrable experience of driving and leading significant control functions in highly complex regulated markets and global organisations," he commented.

"I look forward to the value she will add to our business in raising and maintaining the global standard of risk management and compliance within the three lines of defence."

Read more: FSIJane DanielFirst Sentier InvestorsAegon Asset ManagementMark SteinbergColumbia ThreadneedleRoyal Bank of Scotland
