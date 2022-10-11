Firetrail global opportunities fund hits ASX

Firetrail's S3 Global Opportunities Fund is now available as an ETF on the ASX, with the ticker S3GO.

The fund, which launched in November 2021, is a concentrated portfolio of Firetrail's best global equity ideas and aims to outperform the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD) over the long term.

It typically holds about 30 stocks and has about $204 million under management. In total, Firetrail manages about $6 billion.

According to Firetrail portfolio manager James Miller, S3 refers to the three attributes of the ideal stocks for the portfolio, being sustainable business models, sustainable earnings, and sustainable positive change.

"We assess a company against these attributes not today, but on our forecasting five years into the future," Miller said.

"Sustainability is not simply a risk to be managed - it's an investment opportunity. You give absolutely nothing up investing with a sustainability mindset."

Meanwhile, Firetrail managing director Patrick Hodgens said: "We see huge opportunities to deliver our clients superior investment returns by identifying companies that are future and current leaders in positive change.

"Investing is not about what companies are today, it's about what they will be in the future. The same is true for sustainability."

Firetrail head of investment strategy Anthony Doyle added: "S3GO is a portfolio of companies that are misunderstood or unrecognised by the wider investment community. Because of this, the portfolio is typically very different to both passive and active global equity ETFs."

This fund is for investors who are seeking a long-term exposure to a high conviction, concentrated portfolio of global equities, Doyle added.

"It can be used as either a core component or satellite within an investment portfolio for investors with a time horizon of five years, which allows for the positive change cycle to take place," he said.

The fund has received ratings from Lonsec and Zenith and is certified by the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia.