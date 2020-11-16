Fintech to take on super with new hire

Stake has announced its plans to take on the super industry to give younger investors a simple, low cost way to have their own self-managed super fund (SMSF), by announcing a new executive hire.

Stake announced the appointment of Kris Kitto as head of product - super, a superannuation expert with close to 20 years of industry experience.

Prior to taking the role at Stake, Kitto worked as an SMSF specialist at Intello, Solutions for Financial Advisers.

He has also worked as director at Superfund Partners and general manager of Superfund Wholesale.

Most recently, he had been building a new SMSF offering for the next generation of Australian investors.

He will now join Stake to build that offering under its master brand.

"Self-managed super doesn't need to be a stuffy domain for the wealthy and mature cohort. As Aussies grab a hold of their financial health, it's time they had some transparency and choice around the 9.5% they contribute to super each month. What we're building at Stake will give them that," Kitto said.

The hire comes as Stake takes the next step towards taking on the super industry.

It said the move will enable more Australians to have direct access to their super and the ability to invest it, on their own terms.

"Australia's superannuation space is still slow, cumbersome and antiquated, so we're looking forward to building something that will challenge and redefine the space," Stake chief executive Matt Leibowitz said.

"We're really excited to see Kris join the team, and have been driving the development of new financial products we've had our sights set on for some time."

Leibowitz said it found its Australian customers wanted greater control over their super and have the ability to invest on their own terms.

He said Stake is seeking to help the younger generations gain access to the SMSF space.

"Soon, Australians will be able to set up a SMSF without the high barriers of entry, no more minimum investment, no more hassle or difficulty investing super in global companies and markets, and no more legacy technology that lacks transparency," he said.

"We're going to break down the barriers to allow every Australian investor to be their own super fund, and invest their super at a fraction of the cost. We have the opportunity to shake-up Australia's superannuation industry for the first time in 40 years."