Fink warns of "slow rolling crisis"

In his annual letter to investors, BlackRock chair Larry Fink has said it's unclear what impact the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others this past week will truly have, saying they are just one element of the "price we're paying for decades of easy money".

Fink said that as a result of aggressive fiscal policy since 2008, inflation has risen to the highest levels seen since the 1980s, with the Federal Reserve responding with close to 500 basis points in rate increases. This, he said, was the first domino to drop.

"Bond markets were down 15% last year, but it still seemed, as they say in those old Western movies, "quiet, too quiet." Something else had to give as the fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s exposed cracks in the financial system," he wrote.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend and two other smaller banks since might have been just that, he suggested.

"It's too early to know how widespread the damage is. The regulatory response has so far been swift, and decisive actions have helped stave off contagion risks. But markets remain on edge. Will asset-liability mismatches be the second domino to fall?" Fink wrote.

He went on to say that prior tightening cycles have led to "spectacular financial flameouts", citing the Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1980s and early 1990s; "... it was a "slow rolling crisis" - one that just kept going. It ultimately lasted about a decade and more than a thousand thrifts went under."

"We don't know yet whether the consequences of easy money and regulatory changes will cascade throughout the U.S. regional banking sector (akin to the S&L Crisis) with more seizures and shutdowns coming," Fink said.

"It does seem inevitable that some banks will now need to pull back on lending to shore up their balance sheets, and we're likely to see stricter capital standards for banks."

He said that what's currently occurring in the US banking system will place greater importance on the role of capital markets in financing, adding that there could be a third domino to fall in liquidity mismatches.

"Years of lower rates had the effect of driving some asset owners to increase their commitments to illiquid investments - trading lower liquidity for higher returns. There's a risk now of a liquidity mismatch for these asset owners, especially those with leveraged portfolios," Fink wrote.

While the financial system is stronger than it was in 2008, Fink said the monetary and fiscal tools at the Federal Reserve's disposal are limited and, after years of global growth driven by high government spending and record low rates, it is now the private sector that is best placed to grow economies.