Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Financially stressed Aussies believe advice could improve well-being

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 1 DEC 2022   12:25PM

The increased cost of living has left Australians feeling financially stressed; however, a large cohort believes financial advice could be the solution - if it were affordable.

A new survey by the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) reviewed feedback from more than 2000 Australians and found 70% of recipients believe financial advice could improve their financial wellbeing, however, 57% believe it's too expensive.

Alarmingly, 48% said they felt financially stressed at least once a week, 16% said they felt financially stressed daily and 85% are worried about the impact of recent economic events on their household budget.

According to the study, 72% of respondents believe advice would help them achieve their financial goals and 61% think advice could help them navigate the impact of recent economic events.

Despite the perceived benefits associated with receiving professional advice, respondents said there are barriers to obtaining it.

Among those surveyed who have never sought advice 39% don't feel like they have enough assets to justify the need, 36% said it's not knowing who to trust and 33% believe they can manage their own finances. Only 32% currently access advice in some capacity.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

ART head of advice Anne Fuchs said Australians know advice can make a difference and want to access it.

"But if the vast majority face barriers, it signals that there is a problem with the system," she explained.

"Advice isn't just for the wealthy, it can improve financial outcomes no matter what you earn, and everyone should have the opportunity to access it.

"We need to break down the barriers Australians face in getting financial advice, so we support the Quality of Advice Review. It's challenging the industry to think differently about how advice can be delivered by super funds."

Among the respondents who feel financially stressed, 33% said the main concern stems from not having enough superannuation or savings for retirement.

Around 41% attributed it to not being able to afford what they want to do, 54% said its difficulties juggling everything with increases in living costs while 46% contributed it to not having enough savings for emergencies or unexpected expenses.

"The millions of people retiring over the next decade will need support," said Fuchs.

"As one of the largest super funds in the country, we have the scale and capability to make that support more accessible, meaning more Australians will live their best retirement."

She added difficult economic times aren't going away.

"We have seen seven interest rate rises in a row, with many economists forecasting more to come," she noted.

"Australians shouldn't be left to manage that stress on their own and financial advice can help ease that worry."

Read more: AustraliansAnne FuchsQuality of Advice ReviewAustralian Retirement Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official
Bahamian firm joins Future Gen portfolio
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team
If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Graham
Millions of retirees will benefit from QAR
Financial advice adds $150k in retirement: Analysis
Code of Ethics must be fixed: Phil Anderson
Advisers must register for FSCP: ASIC
No big surprises, Levy promises
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

Editor's Choice

Rest names new independent chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Rest chair Ken Marshman will step down at the end of the year, to be replaced by a former Victorian government minister.

HNWs recalibrate investment goals: Report

CHLOE WALKER
Latest research from Investment Trends has indicated that the proportion of Aussie high-net-worths making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio has shrunk for the second year in a row, with just under two in five (37%) making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio ...

Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost two years since pooling their assets, the two funds have officially signed a successor fund transfer deed.

2023 adviser exam dates released

CHLOE WALKER
ASIC has announced the sitting dates for the 2023 financial adviser exams, the first of which will be held on February 16.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.