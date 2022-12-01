Financially stressed Aussies believe advice could improve well-being

The increased cost of living has left Australians feeling financially stressed; however, a large cohort believes financial advice could be the solution - if it were affordable.

A new survey by the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) reviewed feedback from more than 2000 Australians and found 70% of recipients believe financial advice could improve their financial wellbeing, however, 57% believe it's too expensive.

Alarmingly, 48% said they felt financially stressed at least once a week, 16% said they felt financially stressed daily and 85% are worried about the impact of recent economic events on their household budget.

According to the study, 72% of respondents believe advice would help them achieve their financial goals and 61% think advice could help them navigate the impact of recent economic events.

Despite the perceived benefits associated with receiving professional advice, respondents said there are barriers to obtaining it.

Among those surveyed who have never sought advice 39% don't feel like they have enough assets to justify the need, 36% said it's not knowing who to trust and 33% believe they can manage their own finances. Only 32% currently access advice in some capacity.

ART head of advice Anne Fuchs said Australians know advice can make a difference and want to access it.

"But if the vast majority face barriers, it signals that there is a problem with the system," she explained.

"Advice isn't just for the wealthy, it can improve financial outcomes no matter what you earn, and everyone should have the opportunity to access it.

"We need to break down the barriers Australians face in getting financial advice, so we support the Quality of Advice Review. It's challenging the industry to think differently about how advice can be delivered by super funds."

Among the respondents who feel financially stressed, 33% said the main concern stems from not having enough superannuation or savings for retirement.

Around 41% attributed it to not being able to afford what they want to do, 54% said its difficulties juggling everything with increases in living costs while 46% contributed it to not having enough savings for emergencies or unexpected expenses.

"The millions of people retiring over the next decade will need support," said Fuchs.

"As one of the largest super funds in the country, we have the scale and capability to make that support more accessible, meaning more Australians will live their best retirement."

She added difficult economic times aren't going away.

"We have seen seven interest rate rises in a row, with many economists forecasting more to come," she noted.

"Australians shouldn't be left to manage that stress on their own and financial advice can help ease that worry."