Financial Standard kicks off Power50 voting

Voting is now open for the 2023 FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia.

This year, Financial Standard received more than 200 nominations for the FS Power50, with 116 progressing to the voting stage.

"The FS Power 50 is about uncovering the stories of successful financial advisers who are inspiring positive change, whether within the industry or the broader community," Financial Standard executive director, media Michelle Baltazar said.

"We are delighted to see this year's shortlist of advisers step up to ensure great outcomes and demonstrate the power of financial advice."

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

These are financial advisers who have actively participated in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

They could be active participants of relevant industry associations, those known among their peers and the industry as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice, or revolutionising and democratising financial advice for the masses.

All advisers who have progressed to the voting round have been vetted against ASIC's Financial Advisers Register and confirmed as licensed to provide personal financial advice.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list.

This year the FS Power50 is sponsored by Generation Life, AXA Investment Managers, Balmain and Praemium.

Voting closes on September 15.

CLICK HERE to view the full list of finalists and to cast your vote.