NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Financial services least trusted industry: Edelman
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 23 FEB 2021   12:06PM

According to the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, financial services is the least trusted industry in the world - losing even more trust during the pandemic.

Global public relations giant Edelman has been assessing the public trust in various sectors since 2012, using surveys and assigning percentage points based on trustworthiness.

Since 2012, financial services has consistently scored the lowest of any sector for trust. But, over the decade Edelman has been keeping score, the industry has managed to claw back eight points - perhaps reflecting the increased emphasis on ethics and regulation following the global financial crisis.

Just 44% of people trusted financial services in 2012, compared to 77% trusting technology and 64% trusting food and beverage companies.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Over the years since, financial services managed to claw back some trust - hitting a high of 57% trustworthiness in 2019. But, in 2020 that dropped to 56% and in 2021 it has dropped again to 52%.

Despite gaining points over the years, financial services remain the least trusted industry. It is behind energy companies, which are trusted by 59% of people and entertainment companies (also 59%). Technology and healthcare are the most trusted sectors, with 68% and 66% public trust respectively.

The Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed 33,000 people in 28 countries between October and November 2020.

Edelman suggested the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted consumer trust of corporates. For example, chief executive credibility was assessed to be at an all time low of -4%.

The research also found that in light of the pandemic, people had higher expectations that chief executives and businesses should fill voids in need left by government (68%) and should hold themselves accountable to the public, not just shareholders (65%).

Read more: Edelman Trust Barometer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Charities and trust: Glass half empty or half full?
Australia still low on trust barometer
Editor's Choice
Countdown to FASEA exam deadline
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has issued a reminder to financial advisers that their time to sit and pass the exam is ticking by.
Fund manager hires distribution director
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A boutique fund manager has welcomed a director of business development to a newly created role.
Seek launches investments arm
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
Seek's founder and long-time chief executive Andrew Bassat is transitioning into a new role within the company as the chief executive of its new venture, Seek Investments.
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:46AM
The platform provider recorded a significant jump in platform inflows and funds under management while profit remained flat, according to its half-year results.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Lrv4KEkU