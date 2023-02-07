Financial markets brace for gloomy first half

Analysts warn that the first six months of 2023 will be the toughest for financial markets but expect more positive momentum by the end of the year.

According to Fidelity International's annual analyst survey, over the next 12 months, debt defaults will increase, merger and acquisition activity will slow down, and shareholder returns will be subdued.

The majority (60%) of analysts surveyed believe that their area of coverage is currently experiencing a slowdown, a shallow recession or worse.

Just over half of them expect the business cycle to turn positive again by the end of 2023 and only a minority expect a full-blown recession.

One analyst out of the 152 surveyed said more companies are focused on cost cutting.

"While the near-term outlook is challenging, most companies in my coverage are in a much better balance sheet position than they've been historically," another analyst said.

The most hard-pressed businesses over the next year will be those dependent on consumer spending.

"Many companies may have partially insulated themselves from the immediate effects of rising US and European interest rates, but households are already suffering," the report said.

Furthermore, businesses targeting consumers will have their balance sheets tested as they have the least power to raise prices over the next year.

Analysts expect companies across the board to strengthen their balance sheets by increasing cash reserves. Conversely, the consumer staples and information technology sectors are expected to investment in new technology.

Some companies will struggle with the increased cost of funding. Analysts expect the default rate to increase across every region except China. About 72% of analysts anticipate that funding costs will materially rise before the end of 2025.

Fidelity International head of strategic initiatives global investment research Fiona O'Neill said: "Our survey findings may run contrary to the prevailing mood after a year in which the shocks delivered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have run parallel to the deflating of a decade of booming stock markets and cheap money. But from a wider perspective, it is in line with economic logic: as companies reach the bottom of the business cycle, they begin to think about the opportunities to come."