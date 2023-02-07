Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Financial markets brace for gloomy first half

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:24PM

Analysts warn that the first six months of 2023 will be the toughest for financial markets but expect more positive momentum by the end of the year.

According to Fidelity International's annual analyst survey, over the next 12 months, debt defaults will increase, merger and acquisition activity will slow down, and shareholder returns will be subdued.

The majority (60%) of analysts surveyed believe that their area of coverage is currently experiencing a slowdown, a shallow recession or worse.

Just over half of them expect the business cycle to turn positive again by the end of 2023 and only a minority expect a full-blown recession.

One analyst out of the 152 surveyed said more companies are focused on cost cutting.

"While the near-term outlook is challenging, most companies in my coverage are in a much better balance sheet position than they've been historically," another analyst said.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The most hard-pressed businesses over the next year will be those dependent on consumer spending.

"Many companies may have partially insulated themselves from the immediate effects of rising US and European interest rates, but households are already suffering," the report said.

Furthermore, businesses targeting consumers will have their balance sheets tested as they have the least power to raise prices over the next year.

Analysts expect companies across the board to strengthen their balance sheets by increasing cash reserves. Conversely, the consumer staples and information technology sectors are expected to investment in new technology.

Some companies will struggle with the increased cost of funding. Analysts expect the default rate to increase across every region except China. About 72% of analysts anticipate that funding costs will materially rise before the end of 2025.

Fidelity International head of strategic initiatives global investment research Fiona O'Neill said: "Our survey findings may run contrary to the prevailing mood after a year in which the shocks delivered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have run parallel to the deflating of a decade of booming stock markets and cheap money. But from a wider perspective, it is in line with economic logic: as companies reach the bottom of the business cycle, they begin to think about the opportunities to come."

Read more: Fidelity InternationalFiona O'Neill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australians lack confidence in retirement: SSGA
Australians are unprepared for retirement: Fidelity
Pre-retirees want, need financial advice: Fidelity
Fidelity bolsters institutional team
Investment industry veteran joins Rest board
Mining vital to low carbon solutions: Fidelity
Fidelity appoints APAC head of equities
Advisers can help female clients 'break the bias'
Women's life choices constrained by money stress: Fidelity
Fidelity hires from Mercer

Editor's Choice

AFA, FPA propose merged entity name

KARREN VERGARA
Australia's two peak financial advice associations have flagged the new name of the proposed entity should their merger go ahead.

Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Unity has a new executive general manager of operations for its Wealth and Capital Markets platform, recruiting from Vanguard.

Private equity still hot: State Street

CHLOE WALKER
Private equity will remain the top alternative asset class for new investment over the next two to three years, according to State Street's latest global survey.

Financial markets brace for gloomy first half

KARREN VERGARA
Analysts warn that the first six months of 2023 will be the toughest for financial markets but expect more positive momentum by the end of the year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.