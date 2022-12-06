Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

Financial advice among most qualified professions: AnalysisBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022 12:47PM
Read more: Lifespan Financial Planning, Rainmaker Information, AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning, Count Financial, Fortnum Private Wealth, Interprac Financial Planning, Morgans Financial, SMSF Advisers Network
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.
Rainmaker Information's 2022 review of advisers' ASIC-recognised qualifications shows 82% of advisers' tertiary qualifications specifically relate to financial planning, such as the Diploma in Financial Planning or its equivalent which is held by two-thirds of advisers.
Further, 27% of advisers had a Certificate in financial planning, financial services or a related discipline. Meanwhile, 78% had a Diploma or Advanced Diploma.
A total of 54% have a Bachelor's degree, including some with Honours, and 14% had a Masters degree.
Rainmaker found one in five advisers have additional qualifications in the formal study of ethics, and a similar number of registered advisers are Certified Financial Planners or Chartered Financial Advisers. A further 3% were CPAs, while just 1% of advisers have formal qualifications in Aged Care and one in 10 have specialist qualifications in economics.
According to the review, Lifespan Financial Planning has the largest percentage of advisers with a Masters degree at 17%. This is followed by Interprac Financial Planning at 16% and Count Financial at 15%.
JBWere has the highest proportion of advisers with a Bachelor's degree at 88%, followed by the SMSF Advisers Network (75%) and Morgans Financial (70%). The median across all AFSLs was 57%.
As for the AFSL with the most advisers who have attained specialist ethics qualifications, AMP Financial Planning comes out on top with 49%. Fortnum Private Wealth has 46% and Charter Financial Planning has 39%.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis|
Qualitas promotes to newly created role|
ASIC launches civil action against American Express|
Magellan FUM back at $50bn|
|Sponsored by
What does ESG mean for private credit?
The impact of ESG on investor and manager behavior has changed the way we look at the world. Discover what ESG means for private credit.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD