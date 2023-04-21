Newspaper icon
General

Finalists announced in 2023 MAX Awards

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 21 APR 2023   12:53PM

The finalists for the 29th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards have been named, with voting now open until May 5.

The Financial Standard MAX Awards highlight individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales.

They also seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, including increasing the financial literacy of consumers.

This year, the awards feature 115 finalists across 23 categories including Distribution Team of the Year, with Charter Hall, Janus Henderson Investors, La Trobe Financial, MFS Investment Management and T. Rowe Price up for nomination.

Other categories include Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year.

Last year's awards attracted over 13,000 votes, with big winners including Janus Henderson, UniSuper, Betashares and Aware Super celebrated at an evening event at Doltone House.

The 2023 awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.

You can find the full list of finalists and vote here.

