General
Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 22 APR 2021   11:07AM

Nominations for the 2021 Financial Standard MAX Awards recognising the best in marketing, advertising and sales are closing soon.

Returning as a live event following a successful shift to virtual last year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards will take place at Luna Park, Sydney on June 10.

Nominations for the 2021 awards are now open, but are set to close next Wednesday, April 28.

Now in their 16th year, the MAX Awards recognise leading individuals, teams and organisations in the Australian financial services industry who have achieved excellence in marketing, advertising and sales.

The awards feature 23 categories, including Agency Campaign of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

BlackRock, Vanguard and Zurich were among the big winners last year, with the awards seeing more votes than ever before at 17,500.

Voting for this year's awards will kick off on Wednesday, May 5 and close on Friday, May 28. To nominate yourself, a colleague or your organisation, click here.

Editor's Choice
Inflows slow at AMP North
KANIKA SOOD
AMP's North platform saw $400 million less in inflows in the three months to March compared to the same time last year, as financial adviser activity fell.
Perennial establishes ESG boutique
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Perennial Partners has spun its ESG team and flagship ESG fund into a separate boutique investment business.
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
KANIKA SOOD
Centuria Capital Group will pay $24 million for a 50% stake in the real estate debt manager, founded five years ago by former UBS and Wingate investors.
MSCI launches life sciences indices
KARREN VERGARA
MSCI is launching a set of indices that target megatrends and innovation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
