Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards

Nominations for the 2021 Financial Standard MAX Awards recognising the best in marketing, advertising and sales are closing soon.

Returning as a live event following a successful shift to virtual last year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards will take place at Luna Park, Sydney on June 10.

Nominations for the 2021 awards are now open, but are set to close next Wednesday, April 28.

Now in their 16th year, the MAX Awards recognise leading individuals, teams and organisations in the Australian financial services industry who have achieved excellence in marketing, advertising and sales.

The awards feature 23 categories, including Agency Campaign of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

BlackRock, Vanguard and Zurich were among the big winners last year, with the awards seeing more votes than ever before at 17,500.

Voting for this year's awards will kick off on Wednesday, May 5 and close on Friday, May 28. To nominate yourself, a colleague or your organisation, click here.