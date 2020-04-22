NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Fiducian acquires advice practice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:06PM

Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.

The unnamed advice business is located in Gippsland, Victoria and will see Fiducian's offices in Sale and Traralgon merge.

The acquisition is a continuation of Fiducian's plans to expand and consolidate its financial advice network of franchises.

The company says the expansion plans are expected to add $7.1 billion in funds under management, administration and advice total.

"We continue supporting our trusted network of Fiducian financial planners to expand, even when most of Australia is in an unfortunate lockdown situation," Fiducian head of business development and distribution Jai Singh said.

"Following this acquisition, our Sale and Traralgon offices will merge and with greater scale be able to continue to provide high quality strategic financial planning services much needed in the Gippsland region at this time."

Fiducian said that all its advisers are able to work offsite, servicing clients from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of setting up work from home protocols with secure IT systems was estimated at $435,000 which Fiducian said it funded from internal cash holdings.

Fiducian did not disclose the name of the practice or how much it paid for the acquisition.

