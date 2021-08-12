Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA

Fidelity International has bolstered its sustainable investing and ESG expertise with a hire from industry super fund HESTA.

Daniela Jaramillo has been appointed as director, sustainable investing, based in Melbourne, in what is a newly created role for Fidelity.

She will report to Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing for Fidelity International.

"Daniela is a welcome addition to an already strong sustainable investing team, and I'm delighted to have her on board," Tan said.

"She brings extensive experience in ESG strategy and policy, including integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into investment strategy, which will be highly additive to the continuing integration of sustainability practices into our investment process."

At HESTA, Jaramillo was most recently senior responsible investment adviser.

During her time at the fund, she founded 40:40 Vision, an investor led initiative to drive gender diversity in the C-suite of ASX-listed companies.

Prior to HESTA, Jaramillo held roles in sustainable investment in the US, including at Wespath Investment Management, and UK - at Legal & General Investment Management.

She is currently a board member of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and has also served as a member of the PRI Stewardship Advisory Committee.

Tan added: "ESG continues to be a top priority at Fidelity. Building out the capability and coverage of our global sustainable investing team both here in APAC and in Europe, signals just how important this is to us as a firm and to our clients."