NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 12 AUG 2021   12:04PM

Fidelity International has bolstered its sustainable investing and ESG expertise with a hire from industry super fund HESTA.

Daniela Jaramillo has been appointed as director, sustainable investing, based in Melbourne, in what is a newly created role for Fidelity.

She will report to Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing for Fidelity International.

"Daniela is a welcome addition to an already strong sustainable investing team, and I'm delighted to have her on board," Tan said.

"She brings extensive experience in ESG strategy and policy, including integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into investment strategy, which will be highly additive to the continuing integration of sustainability practices into our investment process."

At HESTA, Jaramillo was most recently senior responsible investment adviser.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

During her time at the fund, she founded 40:40 Vision, an investor led initiative to drive gender diversity in the C-suite of ASX-listed companies.

Prior to HESTA, Jaramillo held roles in sustainable investment in the US, including at Wespath Investment Management, and UK - at Legal & General Investment Management.

She is currently a board member of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and has also served as a member of the PRI Stewardship Advisory Committee.

Tan added: "ESG continues to be a top priority at Fidelity. Building out the capability and coverage of our global sustainable investing team both here in APAC and in Europe, signals just how important this is to us as a firm and to our clients."

Read more: ESGHESTAFidelity InternationalDaniela JaramilloJenn-Hui TanAPAC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Natixis hires sustainable investing lead
Super fund chair outlines future strategy
New head of ESG at boutique
Greenwashing scrutiny needed: Evergreen
Alphinity launches new fund
Aware Super hits $150bn, hires
S&P launches new ESG tilted NZ index
Jennison hires head of ESG
ESG lead departs super fund
Fidelity adds new climate, gender policies

Editor's Choice

Netwealth hires head of investment solutions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As part of a broader strategy to grow its asset management and managed accounts offerings, Netwealth has hired the former head of private wealth at Nikko Asset Management.

Profit boost for CBA, ups remediation bill

KARREN VERGARA
Despite reporting a $1.4 billion profit boost, Commonwealth Bank's legacy financial advice business and legal troubles continue to eat away at the bottom line.

Perpetual hires from AMP Capital

KANIKA SOOD
AMP Capital's head of sector multi-manager who left in July after nearly 25 years with the company has joined Perpetual.

La Trobe unveils two income products

KARREN VERGARA
La Trobe Financial Group has launched two products in a bid to combat the low interest rate environment.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.