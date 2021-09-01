NEWS
Technology

Fidelity moves into SMAs

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   10:21AM

Fidelity International has entered the managed accounts space with the launch of its first separately managed account (SMA) with an actively managed Australian equity model.

The SMA is managed by Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund portfolio manager Kate Howitt and will be available to investors on Praemium.

Fidelity said the launch opens up a new channel for investors to access its extensive global research capability.

"Fidelity is uniquely positioned to offer a broad set of services across asset management thanks to the breadth of our business and global footprint, " Fidelity Australia's managing director Alva Devoy said.

"By offering these new capabilities, we can develop stronger, deeper relationships with our clients."

Fidelity head of wholesale sales Simon Glazier added: "The SMA structure makes sense for the right client because investors own the shares they're invested in which can offer tax benefits but don't have administrative burden of investing directly in the stock market."

"At the same time, they're benefiting from the expertise and research resources of a professional manager."

Fidelity had been working with Praemium along with a mutual long-term client to bring the right SMA solution to the Australian market.

"Praemium is committed to providing its clients with access to high-quality managers and investment options," Praemium's head of investment managers & governance Damian Cilmi said.

"As one of the largest, most experienced global asset managers, Fidelity International recognises the importance of offering managed account solutions to meet the diversified and growing needs of investors and we are delighted to be their platform of choice for their first SMA."

Read more: SMAPraemiumFidelity InternationalFidelity AustraliaAlva DevoyDamian CilmiKate HowittSimon Glazier
