Fidelity hires former Lonsec investment chief

Fidelity hires former Lonsec investment chiefBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 19 JUN 2023 12:37PM
Former Lonsec chief investment officer Lukasz de Pourbaix has been appointed to the role of global cross-asset specialist and will be based in Sydney.
He will report to Fidelity Australia managing director Lawrence Hanson and work closely with clients communicate the firm's broad investment strategy, market views and performance.
He will also help identify new investment capabilities and products to introduce into the Australian market.
Joining from Lonsec, de Pourbaix brings 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry.
While at Lonsec he was executive director and chief investment officer, responsible for investment strategy, portfolio construction, product development and team leadership. Prior to that he spent almost eight years at ING Australia and also worked at BT Investment Management.
Commenting on the appointment, Hanson said that de Pourbaix had a proven track record in driving business growth and achieving investment outcomes for clients.
"Lukasz has the ideal experience and knowledge to support our business in the Australian market and understands the needs of our clients as they face challenging market and economic conditions," he commented.
"His strong knowledge of portfolio construction, investment analysis and asset allocation will be particularly valuable."
