FICAP Rockstar back in July

The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's much-loved Rockstar event is returning in 2023 after four long years.

This year, FICAP's Rockstar event will be held on July 27 at Mary's Underground and all proceeds will go to new charity partners Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance and Weave.

FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said there is a lot of industry excitement about the relaunch and the new event space.

"Mary's Underground, in the city, is a proper rock music venue so it's going to be just a fabulous spot for us to hold Rockstar," she commented.

"Everyone enjoyed catching up at last year's FICAP Live & Acoustic event; it had been a long time since people in the industry had been able to get together following the pandemic. However, everyone wanted Rockstar to be brought back, so there was no getting away without doing that this year."

Speaking on the charity partners, McLaren said it's been great to onboard and support new and deserving charities.

"Charities are doing it tough, particularly the last couple of years. It's not just FICAP that wasn't able to hold events so it's important from a fundraising perspective," she explained.

"For us to be back with Rockstar and be able to introduce this year's charity partners to new networks is really powerful and something that they're excited about and looking forward to."

Running with the theme of new additions, McLaren also welcomed new committee members, Morgan Stanley associate investment banking division Ashleigh Cullen, MA Financial distribution manager Dave Roberts, Alexander Funds regional manager, NSW and QLD James Curnow, AIPX senior vice president Lachlan Pullar and MSCI executive director client coverage Scarlett Dorney.

"We decided to bring some fresh faces onto the committee this year. We've been running FICAP for 17 years now and we're all a little bit older than when we started so we wanted some fresh blood," McLaren said.

"It's great relaunching Rockstar and having fresh, new ideas and individuals who represent the future of the industry join the committee."

Last year's FICAP event raised $120,000 for 2022 charity partners SHINE for Kids and the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Since its inception, FICAP has raised over $2.2 million for various charities. More than $150,000 of this was donated in 2020 despite the event being cancelled, with all 41 sponsors honouring their commitments.

"Everyone is raring to go and super excited to once again come together for a wonderful night that support's extremely important causes," McLaren concluded.

FICAP Rockstar 2023 is taking place on July 27 at Mary's Underground in Sydney, kicking off at 6.30pm - pop it in your calendar!

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP and the Rockstar event.