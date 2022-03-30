Federal Budget delivers nothing on climate

The 2022 Federal Budget has been labelled a "missed opportunity" or a "massive missed opportunity" on areas including climate and sustainable development.

The 2022 Federal Budget, handed down last night, delivered a cash splash for the defence forces and cost of living support, including a cut to the fuel excise.

The deficit for 2022-23 is expected to be $78 billion, 3.4% of GDP.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the fuel excise will be cut in half, from 44 cents a litre to 22 cents a litre, for six months, with the government hopeful global oil prices will stabilise after that. There will also be a $12 billion road spend in the coming year, and to help meet cost of living pressures, Frydenberg also announced a $420 cost of living tax offset that should apply to 10 million Australians per government estimates.

However, when it comes to renewable energy and climate concerns, the budget was a "massive missed opportunity", according to Nicki Hutley, a climate councillor at the Climate Council and an economist and former Partner at Deloitte Access Economics.

Hutley calculated that just 0.3% of total expenditure for 2021-2024 has been committed to climate change initiatives, falling even lower, to just 0.2% in 2024-2026.

She said much of the 0.3% is funding already committed prior to this Budget and that the 2022/23 Budget adds 'virtually nothing' to that.

"Rather than investing in a green economic future, the federal government has used tonight's Budget to toss mere pennies at genuine emissions reduction initiatives, such as the regional renewable microgrids," Hutley said.

"At the same time, significant funds are being spent on so-called 'low emissions hydrogen' and the costly and unproven carbon capture and storage. And a further $50 million dollars is being directed to accelerate polluting gas projects."

Hutley pointed out that the fuel excise cut could have been "perhaps better spent" on supporting electric vehicles and EV infrastructure investment as well as public and active transport initiatives.

Oliver Wyman head of climate and sustainability platform in Australia, and partner in financial services Ross Eaton noted that the $1.3 billion of new investment to "maintain energy security, keep downward pressure on energy prices while reducing emissions", consisting of investments in hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, community microgrids driven by renewables, and low emissions steel, is modest compared to the $5.6 billion on fuel excise duty relief.

"The investments in hydrogen are welcome, given the extensive domestic and international opportunity available to Australia," Eaton said.

"However, much of the $1.3 billion supports gas, or blue and grey hydrogen which further support fossil fuel extraction and complicates Australia's ultimate path toward net zero. These investments are certainly pushing Australia toward a greener economy, however, are not nearly sufficient to drive and foster the extent of change required."

Eaton noted that the World Economic Forum estimates US$4-5 trillion are required annually to keep climate change at 1.5 degrees. If Australia invested its fair share based on GDP, this would translate to around AU$80-110 billion annually.

Meanwhile, UN Global Compact Network Australia (UNGCNA) has called the Budget a missed opportunity to "build back better" and create a more sustainable and resilient economy that places climate action, human rights and anti-bribery and corruption at the centre of its plans.

UNGCNA welcomed the Reef 2050 Plan and the additional $1 billion allocation towards the reef, $170 million for threatened species and habitat restoration and $192 million investment in environmental regulations reforms, is welcomed.

UNCGNA also said that the government's focus on microgrids to support regional and remote communities, such as the $148.6 million over five years to encourage investment in affordable and reliable power is a "good first step."

"However, the Morrison government's focus on low-carbon emitting technologies and measures is not a long-term sustainable solution," UNGCNA head of programmes Corinne Schoch said.

"The UNGCNA urges the government to review its commitment to net-zero by 2050 and set ambitious intermediary climate targets to support the path to decarbonisation. This starts with a review of Australia's nationally determined contributions and ensuring it is in line with the Paris Agreement before COP27. Meeting the 2050 net-zero target can only be achieved if robust targets for 2030 are in place."

Schoch also noted that the Budget's commitment to assisting with sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region is lagging.

"While we acknowledge the increase in Official Development Assistance (ODA) in this year's Budget, it is still not in line with 0.7% of Gross National Income (GNI), which the government committed to under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she said.

"The UNGCNA encourages the government to prioritise additional funding in order to achieve the 2030 Agenda, prioritising sustainable and green infrastructure, improving human rights outcomes and combatting bribery and corruption."