Executive Appointments

FEAL welcomes new board directors

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUL 2021   12:37PM

The chief executives of Funds SA and BUSSQ have joined the board of the Fund Executives Association Ltd, replacing two long-serving directors.

Effective July 1, Funds SA chief executive Jo Townsend and BUSSQ chief Damian Wills are now directors on the FEAL board.

In doing so, they replace HESTA's Debby Blakey and former Energy Super chief executive Robyn Petrou. Blakey had been on the board since 2011 while Petrou first joined in 2008.

Petrou's departure comes as Energy Super's merger with LGIAsuper takes effect.

"During their tenure, Robyn and Debby have been active and passionate contributors to FEAL," FEAL chair Jane Perry said.

"They both have a deep understanding of the superannuation and retirement sector and we are very grateful to them for their significant contribution to the professional development of fund executives."

Townsend has served as a member of the FEAL Finance Committee since 2013 and will now become chair of that committee.

"Jo and Damian were approached to join the board on the basis of their extensive experience and track record in the super and investment space. This depth of experience will see them make a valuable contribution to FEAL and to our professional development and education initiatives," Perry said.

Super has remained central to the financial resilience of many Australians throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and an important part of the national agenda, she added.

"Similarly, in this period of unprecedented change, FEAL has remained important to the executives who serve superannuation fund members," Perry said.

"The new directors join us to continue to provide professional development and ongoing education that is high quality and easy to access, wherever and however our members may be working."

Read more: FEALBUSSQFunds SAEnergy SuperFund Executives Association LtdRobyn PetrouDebby BlakeyJane PerryJo TownsendDamian WillsHESTA
