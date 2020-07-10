NEWS
Coronavirus News
FASEA brings back remote tests
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUL 2020   12:08PM

As Melbourne has returned to a strict lockdown to battle a second wave of COVID-19, FASEA has responded by bringing back remote tests.

"Following the reimposition of Stage 3 stay at home restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and the closure of exam venues, FASEA advises that Melbourne metropolitan physical location exams will not be offered for the August sitting," the authority said today.

"Advisers who have registered for a Melbourne physical location exam will have the option to sit the exam remotely or defer to October or a later sitting."

At this stage Geelong, Ballarat, Traralgon and Albury/Wodonga physical exam locations will continue to be offered.

However, financial advisers who need to sit the exam in metrpolitan Melbourne will have the option of doing it online.

At the end of June FASEA released Corporations (Relevant Providers Continuing Professional Development Standard) Determination (Amendment) 2020 for consultation.

The amendment will provide relief for financial advisers in terms of the continuing professional development (CPD) they are required to do under the FASEA rules.

The authority recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic is making several elements of professional life challenging for financial advisers and so moved to temporarily ease the CPD requirements.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
ERS surges $7bn in a week
ELIZA BAVIN
Early Release of Super payments surged around $7 billion in the first week of July, according to Treasury estimates, but this may not be a reason to panic.
Best performing managed funds revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
Funds from IOOF, Vanguard and Fiducian figure among the top-five performers among wholesale funds, in the latest Rainmaker Information tables to May end.
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
ALLY SELBY
Pengana Capital's national sales manager for private banking and wealth has left the firm after more than five years, setting his eyes on a new life in sunny Queensland.
ATO can make cost of advice cheaper: Asher
KANIKA SOOD
In a new paper from Actuaries Institute, Anthony Asher argues financial advice can be made cheaper if the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) provides some of the data necessary for good advice.
