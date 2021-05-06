NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Family Office
Farmland value grows in all states
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   12:14PM

For the first time since 2005, every single state in Australia saw the price of farmland increase.

The median price per hectare of Australian farmland increased by 12.9%, with the nation enjoying its seventh consecutive year of farmland value growth. This is according to Rural Bank's annual Australian Farmland Values 2021.

Over the last 20 years, farmland value has compounded at 7.6% annually. And, according to Rural Bank, the fact that every state has experienced increased farmland value this year is a sign of the resilience of farmland as an asset.

In 2019, there were historically low transaction volumes in farmland. But, in 2020 that volume increased by 14.5%. Total transactions equated to a combined 8.2 million hectares of land with a value of approximately $10 billion.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Rural Bank chief executive Alexandra Gartmann said low interest rates, consistent commodity prices, exceptional seasonal conditions through 2020 and farmers with capital and an incentive to invest have all driven demand for farmland.

"Historically, there has been a strong relationship between commodity prices and farmland values, however, 2020 saw an increasing gap between the two, which we first observed in 2016 and which continues to widen," Gartmann said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Many farmers are seeking to expand. This, combined with a smaller pool of sellers, has resulted in strong competition for property. Farmland prices and farmland as an asset class will continue to be keenly watched but increasing asset price alone is no guarantee that agriculture as an industry will continually prosper."

Australian Farmland Values has tracked every farmland sale for the last 26 years.

The report drew on 263,000 transactions across 315.9 million hectares of land with a combined value of $167.3 billion over 26 years.

Tasmania experienced 25.3% growth in 2020, the most of any state. It was followed by Western Australia with 19.3% growth, New South Wales with 15.6% growth and Queensland with 11.8% growth. South Australia has 10.9% growth and Victoria had 6.9%.

"Positive trends in commodity prices underpinned by strong export demand and a growing domestic market can be tempered by factors such as a changing climate and increasing demands from consumers for transparency within the production and supply chain," Gartmann said.

"Experienced buyers with clear heads and an eye on the longer-term will also weigh up geopolitical risks and their potential impact on commodity prices. But even with these risks in mind, it appears that high values for quality farmland will continue to be supported in the short to medium term."

Queensland's growth was somewhat stymied by North Queensland, where farmland values declined by -1.3%, while the west of the state experienced an impressive 39.4% value growth.

Grazing regions in Queensland benefited from strong cattle prices, eventual rainfall allowing properties to sell well presented and exclusion fencing providing grazing options.

In NSW, the breakdown was similar. Northern NSW had negative -3.1% growth in values while the west saw a 37.5% increase. An estimated 1.4 million hectares of farmland was traded in NSW. This was down to drought conditions in the north of the state continuing into 2020. The south (12.4%) and south west (6%) saw sales activity decline as the region was still recovering from bushfires.

According to Ian McArthur from Elders in Gunnedah, mixed farming and grazing properties are in high demand and water security is the most important consideration for investors.

In Victoria, demand for grazing land in Gippsland boosted median land values for the whole state. Gippland was in such hot demand that there were 302 farmland transactions there alone, 59 more than last year.

Read more: Rural BankAlexandra Gartmann
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA sees two top execs step down
Editor's Choice
Super fund advice not useful: Research
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While 50% of Australians expect superannuation funds to advise them on retirement, only 16% of those who have sought advice from their fund believe it was useful.
AMP trims platform fees
KANIKA SOOD
AMP Australia is reducing fees on its platforms, in a bid to attract more clients.
Schroders launches new fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Schroders has launched a new Chinese equities fund for Australian investors.
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
KARREN VERGARA
A former ANZ and Infocus Securities financial adviser has been banned for eight years after ASIC found evidence of forgery and falsifying documents.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.