Farmland value grows in all states

For the first time since 2005, every single state in Australia saw the price of farmland increase.

The median price per hectare of Australian farmland increased by 12.9%, with the nation enjoying its seventh consecutive year of farmland value growth. This is according to Rural Bank's annual Australian Farmland Values 2021.

Over the last 20 years, farmland value has compounded at 7.6% annually. And, according to Rural Bank, the fact that every state has experienced increased farmland value this year is a sign of the resilience of farmland as an asset.

In 2019, there were historically low transaction volumes in farmland. But, in 2020 that volume increased by 14.5%. Total transactions equated to a combined 8.2 million hectares of land with a value of approximately $10 billion.

Rural Bank chief executive Alexandra Gartmann said low interest rates, consistent commodity prices, exceptional seasonal conditions through 2020 and farmers with capital and an incentive to invest have all driven demand for farmland.

"Historically, there has been a strong relationship between commodity prices and farmland values, however, 2020 saw an increasing gap between the two, which we first observed in 2016 and which continues to widen," Gartmann said.

"Many farmers are seeking to expand. This, combined with a smaller pool of sellers, has resulted in strong competition for property. Farmland prices and farmland as an asset class will continue to be keenly watched but increasing asset price alone is no guarantee that agriculture as an industry will continually prosper."

Australian Farmland Values has tracked every farmland sale for the last 26 years.

The report drew on 263,000 transactions across 315.9 million hectares of land with a combined value of $167.3 billion over 26 years.

Tasmania experienced 25.3% growth in 2020, the most of any state. It was followed by Western Australia with 19.3% growth, New South Wales with 15.6% growth and Queensland with 11.8% growth. South Australia has 10.9% growth and Victoria had 6.9%.

"Positive trends in commodity prices underpinned by strong export demand and a growing domestic market can be tempered by factors such as a changing climate and increasing demands from consumers for transparency within the production and supply chain," Gartmann said.

"Experienced buyers with clear heads and an eye on the longer-term will also weigh up geopolitical risks and their potential impact on commodity prices. But even with these risks in mind, it appears that high values for quality farmland will continue to be supported in the short to medium term."

Queensland's growth was somewhat stymied by North Queensland, where farmland values declined by -1.3%, while the west of the state experienced an impressive 39.4% value growth.

Grazing regions in Queensland benefited from strong cattle prices, eventual rainfall allowing properties to sell well presented and exclusion fencing providing grazing options.

In NSW, the breakdown was similar. Northern NSW had negative -3.1% growth in values while the west saw a 37.5% increase. An estimated 1.4 million hectares of farmland was traded in NSW. This was down to drought conditions in the north of the state continuing into 2020. The south (12.4%) and south west (6%) saw sales activity decline as the region was still recovering from bushfires.

According to Ian McArthur from Elders in Gunnedah, mixed farming and grazing properties are in high demand and water security is the most important consideration for investors.

In Victoria, demand for grazing land in Gippsland boosted median land values for the whole state. Gippland was in such hot demand that there were 302 farmland transactions there alone, 59 more than last year.