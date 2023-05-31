Family office goals at odds with reality: UBS

There's a mismatch between family offices' top stated purpose of wealth transfer and the processes, governance, and risk management in place to ensure that, with only 42% having a wealth succession plan in place.

That's according to the latest UBS Global Family Office Report, which found the lack of a succession plan to be most common among smaller family offices or those with less than US$250 million in assets. However, among large family offices of US$1 billion or more, only 43% have a clear succession plan and 66% have a governance framework in place.

This, despite 63% of all family offices surveyed saying the generational transfer of wealth is their main priority. This is followed by providing income to family members (55%), diversifying away from the operating business (41%), and investing excess cash from the operating business (33%).

As to why this might be the case, one chief executive said: "How easily does your family talk about inheritance and hopes and dreams? These things are so personal that it's very difficult. A few years ago, we had discussions with the family where we tried to articulate values. The result was something that we struggled to embed into the family. It's very difficult, and especially so for the finance professionals who are used to dealing with less emotional topics."

As for operational succession planning, just 26% of family offices have a plan to ensure continuity of staff and services.

Meanwhile, on risk management processes, UBS found that cyber and information security at family offices could be improved. About 44% have cyber controls in place, while 37% admit to having been the target of cyberattacks. Of those targeted, 17% said it's occurred more than once.

Of those with controls in place, like software and vulnerability testing processes, just 15% say they are highly advanced.

Elsewhere, broad findings on Asia Pacific show 31% of family offices say their top concern is geopolitics. Their top investment theme is healthtech, with 76% likely to invest, and they show a strong home bias as 51% of their assets are invested in the region.

UBS surveyed 230 family offices across the globe with a total net worth of US$495.8 billion.