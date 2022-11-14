Newspaper icon
Economics

Factor investors increase allocations: Invesco

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022   11:58AM

Invesco's seventh annual Global Factor Investing Study has revealed that respondents expect factor-based strategies to outperform in an inflationary environment with slow economic growth.

The study, based on interviews with 151 institutional and retail factor practitioners managing over US$25.4 trillion ($37.9 trillion) in combined assets, looked at several themes relating to factor investing, such as its performance during recent market volatility, the intersection of factor investing and ESG, how and where factor investing is being used within fixed income, and approaches to its implementation.

Despite recent economic volatility, 67% of respondents said that factor investing helped them manage risk during market turbulence.  A similar number indicated their faith in factors grew over the previous 12 months.

Meanwhile, factor allocations continue to rise, with 41% of respondents increasing allocations over the past year and 39% planning an increase in the next year.  Only 1% of respondents decreased allocations to factors over the past year.

"The fact that investors actually increased their support and exposure to factor strategies through this latest global bear market cycle speaks to how comfortable and confident they have become with a factor approach as a pillar of investing alongside active and passive," Invesco global director, factor investing Stephen Quance said.

"This is a trend we have seen across geographies including Asia Pacific where factors can systematically target specific outcomes in a risk-off, rising rate environment."

Within fixed income asset classes, respondents said they're using factor investing the most in government bonds (76%) and corporate bonds (75%).

Respondents also anticipate that factor investing will spread further in fixed income, with a clear majority (71%) believing they will use high yield bonds as part of their fixed income factor exposure in the next five years.

Unsurprisingly, respondents have also shown increasing adoption of ESG in their overall portfolios, driven partially by a conviction that such adoption can enhance performance.

Improved performance was cited by 72% of respondents as the advantage of using factors to help implement ESG and 66% of investors now believe factors can be used to implement their ESG objectives, an increase from 2018 (42%).

Quance said that ESG adoption continues to increase in Asia Pacific to the point where it is now a discussion topic in most client conversations.

"Investors in the region are keen to understand the potential impact of these targets on the risk and return of their portfolios, which is where factor analysis and implementation can serve to counter any unintended biases," he said.

