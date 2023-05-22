FAAA sounds alarm on no-consultation super reform

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has criticised Treasury for neglecting to consult on draft Superannuation Performance Test reforms.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood voiced concerns regarding the proposal and process of the Performance Test.

"It is disappointing that, as the leading association for the financial advice profession, we have not been directly consulted with, despite this matter having a substantial impact upon our members," Abood said.

She further pointed out that the Exposure Draft Explanatory Statements didn't address the consequences of this reform on financial advisers, who play a significant role in recommending Choice superannuation products.

FAAA general manager of transformation Phil Anderson shared similar apprehensions, particularly around the proposed reporting of underperforming products and the implications for clients and advisers alike. He signalled that the reform process may not have adequately taken into account the potential reactions of clients who receive notifications of product failures.

"If clients receive a letter without their adviser's knowledge, they may not understand the reason for failure. They might act independently, which could be problematic, or contact their adviser in a state of disappointment questioning why they've ended up with a product that failed the Performance Test," Anderson explained.

Further, he highlighted potential tax implications related to wrap products.

Anderson said that wrap products don't realise tax until the assets are sold which could lead to unexpected tax obligations if a client hastily sells a product following a failure notification.

"If someone who's 59 gets a letter saying that their product has failed and they sell that product, then tax will become payable. However, they might be only a year or two off transitioning into a pension product, which could make the capital gains tax avoidable," he said.

Anderson also critiqued the "forcefulness" of the notifications, suggesting they were unduly pushing clients towards MySuper products and encouraging change even when current arrangements might be perfectly acceptable. He urged for a more balanced communication staratgy that empowers clients to consider their options and seek advice rather than pressuring them into a possibly disadvantageous change.

On a concluding note, Abood said that the Performance Test is poised to significantly impact financial advisers' clients, especially those using mastertrust or wrap products.

"While we are not opposed to the introduction of performance testing for Choice products, it is critical that the regime considers the impact on financial advisers and their relationship with their clients. It is also essential that it is fair and does not treat certain products in a way where the performance results are skewed," she said.

"There is a downside risk that needs to be considered, which is that it encourages some clients to make decisions to change products that might not ultimately be in their best interests. We are supportive of a message that encourages clients to consider the performance of their fund, but not one that scares them into making changes without accessing advice."