Experts torn on inflation outlook

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference, a panel of economic experts shared very different views on the outlook for inflation.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief market strategist Karen Ward argued that inflation is cause for concern, and all investors should be keeping a keen eye on the indicators.

"We should not be complacent about the idea that inflation is going to be short lived," she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ward said, there has been a worldwide disruption to supply chains, but demand has recovered since the pandemic, despite the current spread of the delta variant.

Ward cautioned that supply is still struggling to keep up. And, she explained, while this was thought to be a short-term supply issue - it is turning out to not be that short term.

"The medium-term outlook is going to be dictated by the labour market. What I am seeing does not point to transitory measures at all. We have seen employment snap back," she said.

"The labour market in the US is looking incredibly tight, and problems in the UK are even more acute."

Ward predicts there will be upward pressure on wages due to this tight labour market. This could feed the inflation story, allowing consumers to maintain spending power as prices rise. And she questioned whether there was really political will to control inflation adequately.

"If I am right, very slowly central banks will have to concede that they need to change their policies," Ward said.

AXA group chief economist Gilles Moëc, meanwhile, took a different stance. He spoke in favour of inflation, pointing out that around the world inflation has consistently been below central bank targets.

"Policy makers, central banks need to find the right dosage between allowing this inflation to flourish a bit and avoiding runaway inflation," he said.

However, Moëc agreed that it will be important to watch what happens with wages and that rising wages could contribute to inflation.

He argued that down the road, a bit of inflation will be "normal" as the quantitative easing policies from central banks that are being seen around the world is "not normal" and cannot continue indefinitely.

PIMCO global macro portfolio manager Peder Beck-Friis, on the other hand, said he is of the view that the world is experiencing a transitory inflationary increase that will fall back to 2% by the end of 2022.

He agreed with Moëc that there are specific supply shortages that are having an outsized impact on inflation. Moëc referred to the shortage of microchips and Beck-Friis referred to short supply of semiconductors.

Beck-Friis acknowledged that inflationary risks have not been this high for a long time, and have increased since the start of the pandemic, but his concern remains muted.

"In the end, it is a policy choice. Central banks do have the tools to combat high inflation," he said, referring to rate hikes.