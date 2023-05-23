Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Experience pathway could create two adviser tiers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAY 2023   12:33PM

There are concerns that the proposed experience pathway legislation could create two tiers of financial advisers and confuse consumers about who is and isn't qualified to provide advice.

As Treasury mulls over finalising education standards for experienced financial advisers and new entrants, which ended on May 3, The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Macdonald highlighted concerns about the proposed naming conventions.

Using terms like "experienced provider" and "relevant provider" creates deeper consumer confusion, he said.

The differences between these two providers in the exposure draft legislation are not immediately clear, Macdonald said, and will have to be explained.

"There's also the risk that people will think 'experienced' is somehow better than 'relevant'. It certainly looks like that at first glance."

According to consultation documents, an experienced provider is an individual who completed a minimum of 10 years full-time equivalent experience as a financial adviser that does not need to be consecutive between 1 January 2007 to 31 December 2021.

The individual must also have a clean disciplinary record as at 31 December 2021, and not been banned or disqualified or given an undertaking.

A relevant provider on the other hand is someone authorised to provide personal advice to retail clients about financial products in accordance with the Corporations Act. The explanatory memorandum uses the term "financial adviser" and "relevant provider" interchangeably.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood flagged concerns about the terms and that the distinctions should be removed.

She said: "We're really concerned about consumers [saying], 'My adviser is a relevant provider, or my adviser is an experienced provider'.

"Will the consumer assume that a relevant provider is not experienced? We know that's not the case. Will the consumer assume that an experienced provider doesn't have qualifications? We know that's not the case either."

Abood told a recent FAAA event that among members, more than 70% of those who intend to use the experience pathway already have a bachelor's degree or higher only that they do not meet the restrictive FASEA requirements.

"So, we made a decision that we would lobby for that not to be on the [ASIC] FAR. We don't want to create two tiers of advice. We don't want to try and make distinctions with consumers," she said.

The TAA prefers the same naming convention for all financial advisers in law.

"The difference between an experienced adviser and a relevant adviser could then be simply addressed at the consumer level, for example, adviser qualifications or lack thereof, and experience, could be contained in the Financial Services Guide and marketing materials," Macdonald said.

"Consumers are also likely confused about the level of education and training required of advisers. We're sure many consumers still don't know what qualifications financial advisers must hold and, if they do, they are likely scratching their heads as to why there has so far been such a one-size-fits-all approach to adviser education," he said.

Read more: FAAAFinancial Advice Association AustraliaNeil MacdonaldSarah AboodTAA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FAAA suggests adviser pathway tweaks
Adviser numbers drop, FAAA strengthens recruitment
FAAA sounds alarm on no-consultation super reform
NALI measure receives mixed response
Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel
Budget of missed opportunities: Industry
ASIC, APRA reviewer deprioritised by government
Slash proposed tax rate for high super balances: FAAA
Industry welcomes experience pathway consultation
Financial Advice Association Australia officially launches

Editor's Choice

Chief distribution officer leaves Praemium

CHLOE WALKER
After seven years, Martin Morris stepped down from his role of chief distribution officer at Praemium, with no direct replacement in sight.

AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has shed light on what it considers systemic shortcomings in the superannuation, investment, and financial advice industries.

Blackwattle Investment Partners debuts

CHLOE WALKER
Backed by some of Australia's wealthiest families, Sydney-based equities boutique Blackwattle Investment Partners is open for business.

BT names distribution lead

KARREN VERGARA
BT has named its new head of distribution to fill the role vacated last December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.