Experience pathway could create two adviser tiers

There are concerns that the proposed experience pathway legislation could create two tiers of financial advisers and confuse consumers about who is and isn't qualified to provide advice.

As Treasury mulls over finalising education standards for experienced financial advisers and new entrants, which ended on May 3, The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Macdonald highlighted concerns about the proposed naming conventions.

Using terms like "experienced provider" and "relevant provider" creates deeper consumer confusion, he said.

The differences between these two providers in the exposure draft legislation are not immediately clear, Macdonald said, and will have to be explained.

"There's also the risk that people will think 'experienced' is somehow better than 'relevant'. It certainly looks like that at first glance."

According to consultation documents, an experienced provider is an individual who completed a minimum of 10 years full-time equivalent experience as a financial adviser that does not need to be consecutive between 1 January 2007 to 31 December 2021.

The individual must also have a clean disciplinary record as at 31 December 2021, and not been banned or disqualified or given an undertaking.

A relevant provider on the other hand is someone authorised to provide personal advice to retail clients about financial products in accordance with the Corporations Act. The explanatory memorandum uses the term "financial adviser" and "relevant provider" interchangeably.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood flagged concerns about the terms and that the distinctions should be removed.

She said: "We're really concerned about consumers [saying], 'My adviser is a relevant provider, or my adviser is an experienced provider'.

"Will the consumer assume that a relevant provider is not experienced? We know that's not the case. Will the consumer assume that an experienced provider doesn't have qualifications? We know that's not the case either."

Abood told a recent FAAA event that among members, more than 70% of those who intend to use the experience pathway already have a bachelor's degree or higher only that they do not meet the restrictive FASEA requirements.

"So, we made a decision that we would lobby for that not to be on the [ASIC] FAR. We don't want to create two tiers of advice. We don't want to try and make distinctions with consumers," she said.

The TAA prefers the same naming convention for all financial advisers in law.

"The difference between an experienced adviser and a relevant adviser could then be simply addressed at the consumer level, for example, adviser qualifications or lack thereof, and experience, could be contained in the Financial Services Guide and marketing materials," Macdonald said.

"Consumers are also likely confused about the level of education and training required of advisers. We're sure many consumers still don't know what qualifications financial advisers must hold and, if they do, they are likely scratching their heads as to why there has so far been such a one-size-fits-all approach to adviser education," he said.