Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas

Former Synchron general manager Phil Osborne has been appointed to head up Sequoia Financial Group's licensee, Libertas Financial Planning.

Osborne, who resigned from Synchron in June after just five months, will support the ongoing development of advisers across Sequoia's licensees, with core consideration around legislative changes impacting and increasing the services required to support advisers and their practices.

Commenting on his appointment, Osborne said that Libertas is a quality licensee, and he looks forward to continuing the culture that its founder Mark Euvrard commenced and transitioned across to the Sequoia in 2020.

"As we grow and develop this licensee within the broader group, I'm also keen to build a sense of community between advisers of all of the Sequoia owned licensees," he explained.

"Adviser health and wellbeing is something we need to keep in mind as we talk about business to consumer industry. Behind each advice business is a person- the adviser - and we need to interact with respect, integrity and support each business with the person in mind."

Going forward Euvrard will reduce his time in the business.

The statement added Osborne is well regarded for his commonsense approach to compliance, which he applied when working with Synchron and as a consultant to AIOFP members over the last few years.

According to Sequoia managing director Garry Crole, given Osborne's accomplishments in this area, he will also chair the Investment Committees of the group's AFS licensees.

This extends to compliance proficiency and assisting the development of support services to self-licensed practices while adding tools and expertise for both Libertas and Interprac licence operations.

"With such an appointment you're always hoping to find someone who understands the group and how it operates," he said.

"Phil's previous association with Interprac as the initial national practice manager, before moving to the NTAA and helping establish the SMSF Advisers Network AFSL, sees him come to Sequoia with a good feel already for our business.

"Knowing the quality of Phil's work and premium knowledge set from our earlier collaboration, we're delighted to have him back and have Sequoia benefit from those skills and knowledge, as well as sharing in the attributes as a pro-advice spokesperson he has developed since then."