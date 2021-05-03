NEWS
Investment
Evergreen partners with Generation Life
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 3 MAY 2021   12:15PM

Evergreen Consultants has launched a multi-asset portfolio with 18 external managers that is implemented via Generation Life's tax-effective structure.

The Evergreen Responsible Growth Model is a tax-effective investment bond that will target a return of 3.5% above the cash rate per year, after fees and costs.

Evergreen said it is using its propriety index, the Evergreen Responsible Investment Grade (ERIG) Index, to identify funds that are genuinely investing with environmental, social and governance factors in mind.

"Given the lack of a consistent framework for responsible investing and limited access to accurate data, Evergreen took on the task of developing its own index and has used it as the basis for the model," Evergreen chief executive Angela Ashton said.

"As investors across the board become increasingly conscious of the impact companies are having on the environment and society and take an active role in ESG considerations, we will continue to offer innovative solutions for long-term investors who care about their capital being invested wisely, as well as doing good for themselves and future generations."

The underlying managers are: Australian equities (Australian Ethical, BetaShares, DNR, Inspire, Pendal and Perennial), alternatives (Ardea), Australian fixed income (Janus Henderson and Pendal), emerging markets (RWC, distributed by Chanel Capital), global equities (BetaShares, Nanuk, Pengana, Regnan, State Street, Stewart Investors and Zurich Investments), global fixed interest (Affirmative), global REITs and infrastructure (ClearBridge RARE and Resolution) and cash (Pendal).

Evergreen Consultants launched in 2016, and last year launched a rating house Evergreen Ratings which analyses closed-ended, wholesale, illiquid and listed investment products, as well as property syndicates, private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

