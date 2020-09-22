NEWS
Superannuation
Ethical super fund overhauls fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   11:58AM

An ethical superannuation fund which targets young, socially aware people has overhauled its investment and administration fees.

Cruelty Free Super will change its fees from 1 October 2020, in a move that the fund says should lower the cost over all for members.

Investment fees will reduce from 1.25% per annum to 0.93% per annum. Admin frees will increase slightly from $52 per annum plus 0.64% to $52 per annum plus 0.94%.

The buy-sell spread of 0.07% will hold steady and the fund still has no switching fees.

An indirect cost ratio of 0.01% per annum will be newly introduced.

Cruelty Free Super calculated that on a balance of $50,000 the altered fees should result in a reduction from $997 per annum to $992 per annum.

"From time to time, the fees and costs in applicable to Cruelty Free Super are reviewed and updated. This can happen where there is a change in market rates applicable to certain services provided to the fund or where there is a change to the nature and types of services provided by the fund," the fund said in a significant event notice.

"The new fee structure will allow Cruelty Free Super's trustee, investment manager and promoter to further streamline their processes, with the hope of being able to further reduce fees in the future."

The trustee of Cruelty Free Super is Diversa Trustees, the fund is a sub-plan of Grosvenor Pirie Master Super Fund. It is administered by OneVue.

Cruelty Free Super excludes animal cruelty, live animal export, intensive agriculture, fossil fuels, armaments, tobacco, gambling, nuclear and old growth logging.

When the fund was launched in 2010 it was marketed as a vegan super fund.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
