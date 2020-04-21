Ethical fund manager wears $520m hit

The market impact of COVID-19 hit Australian Ethical to the tune of half a billion dollars in the first quarter, but strong inflows have helped limit the damage.

The ethical wealth manager closed the first quarter on March 31 with $3.59 billion in funds under management across its superannuation and managed fund offerings, after taking a combined hit of $520 million thanks to the economic impact of COVID-19 on investment markets.

Australian Ethical said most of the hit was due to the fall in global equity markets. According to Rainmaker, around 21% of the $3.87 billion Australian Ethical managed as at December 2019 was invested in international equities.

Specifically, the firm lost about $290 million from its superannuation arm and about $230 from its manager fund business over the quarter.

However, overall the firm only took a hit of $280 million thanks to strong inflows over the quarter, including $190 million into its superannuation offering.

The wealth manager said that even when combined with the impact of the government's Early Release Scheme, the pandemic won't pose a liquidity problem for the fund, with additional stress testing showing it will meet redemption demand.

"With the COVID-19 situation still unfolding, Australian Ethical will continue to undertake additional reviews in order to respond effectively to any further government measures," the firm said.

"It will also continue its proactive communication with members and investors about the potential impact of these measures on them and their investment objectives."

The firm also said its investment philosophy remained unchanged by the pandemic, and said it is "looking to allocate capital to the best medium-term opportunities that the COVID-19 crisis has uncovered".

Earlier this month Australian Ethical cut the administration fee on its superannuation product by 12 basis points, as it looked to pass on scale benefits generated by the addition of 5000 almost funded members in 2019.

The change saw the fund's administration fee drop from 0.41% p.a. to 0.29%, however members will still be required to pay a fixed $97 annual administration fee in addition to the newly-lowered percentage based fee.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.