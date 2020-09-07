Ethical fund manager hires

An ethical fund manager with more than $1 billion in funds under management has hired from MSCI ESG Research and Vanguard to expand its investment team.

U Ethical has added Desiree Lucchese as ethics and impact manager and Rachel O'Connor as portfolio manager, fixed income and cash products, FS Sustainability first reported.

Lucchese was most recently at MSCI ESG Research, while O'Connor joins from Vanguard where she was a senior portfolio manager.

Lucchese will take ownership of the ethical investment strategy, evolving the integration of ESG data and the UN Sustainable Development Goals into the investment process, the fund manager said.

"I believe that sustainable finance and sustainable infrastructure are key to scaling sustainable impact and that the time is ripe for business, investors and the public sector to collaboratively shift to a more sustainable, inclusive and regenerative economy," she said.

Lucchese will also lead the fund's engagement efforts with businesses and industry.

Meanwhile, O'Connor brings over 20 years' experience in financial services and, in addition to Vanguard, has worked with the likes of ING, ANZ and UBS.

"With a proven track record of delivering strong investment performance and working with clients to deliver optimal portfolio solutions, we're excited to have Rachel on board," U Ethical said.

Commenting on her appointment, O'Connor said: "I am very excited to be joining an investment firm where ethical investing is core to its mission. I look forward to building on the great work that has already been done at U Ethical to deliver sustainable investing to the broader market."

"We're delighted to have both Desiree and Rachel joining us on our mission to invest with purpose," U Ethical chief investment officer James Cook said.

"Both enjoy an enviable track record as outstanding performers in their field and will consolidate the investment team while significantly contributing to the ongoing development and evolution of the ethical investment function at U Ethical."